comscore Valorant update 1.01 is now out, Sage nerfed, new Spike Rush Orbs
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Valorant update 1.01 is now out, Sage nerfed, new Spike Rush Orbs
News

Valorant update 1.01 is now out, Sage nerfed, new Spike Rush Orbs

Gaming

This new Valorant update 1.01 has nerfed Sage again and has introduced new Spike Rush Orbs.

  • Published: June 10, 2020 5:14 PM IST
Valorant update

There’s a new update for Valorant out after the launch of the game. This new update 1.01 has nerfed Sage again and has introduced new Spike Rush Orbs. The range of Sage’s Barrier Orb has been reduced from 20 to 10 meters. Riot explains, “As a Sentinel, Sage is supposed to be most effective when defending territory that she already controls. The 20m cast range was allowing Sage to aggressively take control of neutral territory in a way that was inappropriate for her role in Valorant. This range reduction aims to keep her strong while defending territory but reduce her efficacy at taking ground.” Also Read - Valorant is apparently getting Indian servers by the end of the year

Each game of Spike Rush now features a set of 5 randomly selected orbs. The Full Ultimate orb will always be available, while 4 of the remaining 7 orb types will be chosen at random. Chosen orb types will be shown in a description widget both in character select and during pre-round. The new Orb types include Health Orb which grants teamwide health regen (instant), has 20 second duration. It heals 12 HP per second (3HP per tick), and the SFX/VFX only play while actually healing. The next is Deception Orb which applies “Paranoia” to the enemy team 3 seconds after capture. It has a 10 second debuff, vision is greatly reduced (and a small Field of Vision shift). Fake footsteps and gunfire play for affected players and minimap is disabled. Also Read - Valorant is hardware banning cheaters and they just can't play anymore

There’s also the Golden Gun that grants capturing player a Golden Gun. It has specialty is one-shot, one-kill and is perfectly accurate at all times. Agents using this will move at knife speed. Only has a single bullet in chamber and 2 backup rounds, and kills grant an additional round. Also Read - Riot Games' has officially launched Valorant with a new map and agent

There’s also a performance update with the patch which has been described as, “Our performance work this patch primarily focuses on improving performance during combat and general performance improvements for high spec machines. The game should feel even smoother in combat and many scenes will likely have higher average FPS depending on your spec.”

Valorant is apparently getting Indian servers by the end of the year

Also Read

Valorant is apparently getting Indian servers by the end of the year

Check out all the patch notes here.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 10, 2020 5:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Android 10 update rolling out
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Android 10 update rolling out
Valorant update 1.01 is now out, Sage nerfed, new Spike Rush Orbs

Gaming

Valorant update 1.01 is now out, Sage nerfed, new Spike Rush Orbs

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 debuts ahead of Mi Notebook launch

Laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 debuts ahead of Mi Notebook launch

PUBG Mobile: Here are 8 tips to win that chicken dinner as the last man standing

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Here are 8 tips to win that chicken dinner as the last man standing

Oppo A52 with punch-hole display coming to India 'very soon'

News

Oppo A52 with punch-hole display coming to India 'very soon'

Most Popular

Huawei Watch GT 2e Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review

OnePlus 8 Review

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z review

Realme Watch Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Android 10 update rolling out

Oppo A52 with punch-hole display coming to India 'very soon'

Samsung Galaxy M51 spotted on Geekbench

OnePlus India to launch lower-priced phones and new product categories

Nokia 7.2 update gets June 2020 security patch

Work From Home: Speed up your computer with these 5 tips

Work from home: Best wireless headphones under Rs 5,000

What is Jio Platforms?

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Related Topics

Related Stories

Valorant update 1.01 is now out, Sage nerfed, new Spike Rush Orbs

Gaming

Valorant update 1.01 is now out, Sage nerfed, new Spike Rush Orbs
Valorant is apparently getting Indian servers by the end of the year

Gaming

Valorant is apparently getting Indian servers by the end of the year
Valorant is hardware banning cheaters and they just can't play anymore

Gaming

Valorant is hardware banning cheaters and they just can't play anymore
Riot Games' has officially launched Valorant with a new map and agent

Gaming

Riot Games' has officially launched Valorant with a new map and agent
Valorant is being launched by Riot Games on June 2, coming to India

Gaming

Valorant is being launched by Riot Games on June 2, coming to India

हिंदी समाचार

Twitter का नया फीचर Fleets लॉन्च, Facebook, Instagram और WhatsApp की तरह शेयर करें Stories

Vu ने भारत में लॉन्च किए चार नए टीवी, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

कोरोनावायरस के संक्रमण के यूजर्स को दूर रखने के लिए Google Maps में जुड़ा ये खास फीचर

Mi 10 Youth Ice & Snow Set एडिशन स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

शेयर करते हैं दूसरों से नेटफ्लिक्स का अपना अकाउंट, तो हो सकती है ये बड़ी दिक्कत

Latest Videos

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now
Weekly News Roundup

News

Weekly News Roundup
Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

Features

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now
Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

Reviews

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Android 10 update rolling out
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Android 10 update rolling out
Oppo A52 with punch-hole display coming to India 'very soon'

News

Oppo A52 with punch-hole display coming to India 'very soon'
Samsung Galaxy M51 spotted on Geekbench

News

Samsung Galaxy M51 spotted on Geekbench
OnePlus India to launch lower-priced phones and new product categories

News

OnePlus India to launch lower-priced phones and new product categories
Nokia 7.2 update gets June 2020 security patch

News

Nokia 7.2 update gets June 2020 security patch