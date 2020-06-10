Valorant update 1.01 is now out, Sage nerfed, new Spike Rush Orbs

There’s a new update for Valorant out after the launch of the game. This new update 1.01 has nerfed Sage again and has introduced new Spike Rush Orbs. The range of Sage’s Barrier Orb has been reduced from 20 to 10 meters. Riot explains, “As a Sentinel, Sage is supposed to be most effective when defending territory that she already controls. The 20m cast range was allowing Sage to aggressively take control of neutral territory in a way that was inappropriate for her role in Valorant. This range reduction aims to keep her strong while defending territory but reduce her efficacy at taking ground.” Also Read - Valorant is apparently getting Indian servers by the end of the year

Each game of Spike Rush now features a set of 5 randomly selected orbs. The Full Ultimate orb will always be available, while 4 of the remaining 7 orb types will be chosen at random. Chosen orb types will be shown in a description widget both in character select and during pre-round. The new Orb types include Health Orb which grants teamwide health regen (instant), has 20 second duration. It heals 12 HP per second (3HP per tick), and the SFX/VFX only play while actually healing. The next is Deception Orb which applies "Paranoia" to the enemy team 3 seconds after capture. It has a 10 second debuff, vision is greatly reduced (and a small Field of Vision shift). Fake footsteps and gunfire play for affected players and minimap is disabled.

There's also the Golden Gun that grants capturing player a Golden Gun. It has specialty is one-shot, one-kill and is perfectly accurate at all times. Agents using this will move at knife speed. Only has a single bullet in chamber and 2 backup rounds, and kills grant an additional round.

The small but mighty patch 1.01 is here with a few updates focused on improving performance. Read all about it: https://t.co/wVVLeHdf20 pic.twitter.com/gcTJ5TSXbt — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 9, 2020

There’s also a performance update with the patch which has been described as, “Our performance work this patch primarily focuses on improving performance during combat and general performance improvements for high spec machines. The game should feel even smoother in combat and many scenes will likely have higher average FPS depending on your spec.”

Check out all the patch notes here.