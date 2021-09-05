Valorant might not run on these PCs: Here's why

Valorant, Riot Games’ popular tactical shooter game won’t support PCs that bypass Windows 11 system requirements, as per a new report. Also Read - Top 5 upcoming mobile games in 2021 took forward to

Windows 11 final build is arriving on October 5 and as per new system requirements, one will need a newer CPU, TPM 2.0, and Secure Boot. Now as per a WindowsLatest report, Riot Games seems to have enforced new rules in its fps game.

Valorant likely won’t run on PCs that bypass Windows 11 system requirements

As per the report, RiotGames' Valorant game is enforcing TPM 2.0 on Windows 11. For the uninitiated, TPM or Trusted Platform Module is a security module installed in a PC and is meant to provide hardware and security-related functions. Apparently following Windows 11 v.22000.176 and v.22449, some players have reported being unable to play Valorant on their system, as per WindowsLatest report.

The outlet even shared a screenshot that reads, ‘This build of Vanguard requires TPM version 2.0 and secure boot to be enabled in order to play.’

As per the report, the developers recently updated its Vanguard anti-cheat system to enforce TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot on Windows 11. Vanguard anti-cheat software is a powerful software that keeps a tab on processes running in the system background. And the software is said to have been packaged with Valorant. While this rule is being enforced only on Windows 11, thankfully Valorant will continue to run on Windows 10 PCs without filling the criteria.

Valorant has started to enforce both TPM and Secure boot if YOU are playing on Windows 11 to ensure a trusted platform when playing Valorant. @RiotVanguard team yet again leading the anti-cheat industry in the right direction for competitive integrity pic.twitter.com/qgTM1yNqdA — Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ (@AntiCheatPD) September 3, 2021

Notably, TPM 2.0 has been a requirement on PCs since mid-2016, hence it should already have this security feature which you can enable from the BIOS menu. Apparently, if users clean install Windows 11 with an ISO they won’t have to meet the requirements, but it will halt the updates. WindowsLatest indicates that it’s not just Riot Games, but Fortnite’s developer Epic Games might probably follow the suit might enforce these requirements via Fortnite’s Easy Anti-Cheat.