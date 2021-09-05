comscore Valorant might not run on these PCs: Here's why
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Valorant might not run on these PCs: Here's why
News

Valorant might not run on these PCs: Here's why

Gaming

Valorant likely won't run on PCs that bypass Windows 11 system requirements, the fps tactical game is said to be enforcing TPM 2.0 on the new Windows OS.

Valorant-Mobile

Image Credit: Riots Games

Valorant, Riot Games’ popular tactical shooter game won’t support PCs that bypass Windows 11 system requirements, as per a new report. Also Read - Top 5 upcoming mobile games in 2021 took forward to

Windows 11 final build is arriving on October 5 and as per new system requirements, one will need a newer CPU, TPM 2.0, and Secure Boot. Now as per a WindowsLatest report, Riot Games seems to have enforced new rules in its fps game. Also Read - Valorant Episode 3 release date, Act 1 Reflection Battle Pass: KAY/O agent, weapon skins, gun buddies, sprays, rewards, price, and more

Valorant likely won’t run on PCs that bypass Windows 11 system requirements

As per the report, RiotGames’ Valorant game is enforcing TPM 2.0 on Windows 11. For the uninitiated, TPM or Trusted Platform Module is a security module installed in a PC and is meant to provide hardware and security-related functions. Apparently following Windows 11 v.22000.176 and v.22449, some players have reported being unable to play Valorant on their system, as per WindowsLatest report. Also Read - Valorant free-to-play tactical shooter game coming to mobile, Riot Games confirms

The outlet even shared a screenshot that reads, ‘This build of Vanguard requires TPM version 2.0 and secure boot to be enabled in order to play.’

As per the report, the developers recently updated its Vanguard anti-cheat system to enforce TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot on Windows 11. Vanguard anti-cheat software is a powerful software that keeps a tab on processes running in the system background. And the software is said to have been packaged with Valorant. While this rule is being enforced only on Windows 11, thankfully Valorant will continue to run on Windows 10 PCs without filling the criteria.

Notably, TPM 2.0 has been a requirement on PCs since mid-2016, hence it should already have this security feature which you can enable from the BIOS menu. Apparently, if users clean install Windows 11 with an ISO they won’t have to meet the requirements, but it will halt the updates. WindowsLatest indicates that it’s not just Riot Games, but Fortnite’s developer Epic Games might probably follow the suit might enforce these requirements via Fortnite’s Easy Anti-Cheat.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: September 5, 2021 4:46 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 5, 2021 4:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Valorant might not run on these PCs: Here's why
Gaming
Valorant might not run on these PCs: Here's why
Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro gets a massive discount of up to Rs 3,000

Deals

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro gets a massive discount of up to Rs 3,000

WhatsApp upcoming features: A look at new features that could launch soon

Features

WhatsApp upcoming features: A look at new features that could launch soon

Free Fire redeem codes for September 5: Full list of active codes to claim latest rewards for free

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes for September 5: Full list of active codes to claim latest rewards for free

Realme 8s new details revealed ahead of September 9 launch in India

Mobiles

Realme 8s new details revealed ahead of September 9 launch in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme 9 series confirmed to arrive in India, details to be out on September 9

Samsung Galaxy A52 price increased by Rs 1,000; now starts at Rs 27,499

Telegram Desktop version 8.0 update released: New features, how to download and more

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro with AptX Adaptive codec support, up to 30 hours backup launched: Price in India, features

Realme Pad launch date in India revealed, to tag alongside Realme 8s, 8i

WhatsApp upcoming features: A look at new features that could launch soon

WhatsApp Trick: How To Hide Last Seen And Blue Tick ? Watch !

Which Are The Best BR Games To Play in PC ? Have a Look !

5 Upcoming Smartphones To Launch in September 2021 : Price, Features And More !

Xiaomi's MI Band 6 Launched in India : Here's All You Need To Know !

Related Topics

Related Stories

Valorant might not run on these PCs: Here's why

Gaming

Valorant might not run on these PCs: Here's why
Valorant Episode 3, Act 1 Reflection Battle Pass: KAY/O agent, weapon skins, gun buddies, rewards, price, and more

Features

Valorant Episode 3, Act 1 Reflection Battle Pass: KAY/O agent, weapon skins, gun buddies, rewards, price, and more
Valorant free-to-play tactical shooter game coming to mobile, Riot Games confirms

Gaming

Valorant free-to-play tactical shooter game coming to mobile, Riot Games confirms
Nodwin Gaming launches Valorant Agni Series 2020

Gaming

Nodwin Gaming launches Valorant Agni Series 2020
BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Interviews

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 8i और Realme 8s 5G के सारे स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हो गए लीक, जानें क्या है इनमें खास

Free Fire में आया MP5 Fatal Snarl इनक्यूबेटर, मिलेगी Rogue Lava MP5 skin

Microsoft Surface Go 3 के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक, 22 सितम्बर को होगा लॉन्च

Free Fire Redeem Codes 5 September: फ्री में मिलेगी Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate

Free Fire Clash Squad Cup Challenge 2.0 हुआ शुरू, जानें क्या है खास और कैसे मिलेंगे रिवॉर्ड

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Trick: How To Hide Last Seen And Blue Tick on WhatsApp?

Features

WhatsApp Trick: How To Hide Last Seen And Blue Tick on WhatsApp?
Which Are The Best BR Games To Play in PC ? Have a Look !

Features

Which Are The Best BR Games To Play in PC ? Have a Look !
5 Upcoming Smartphones To Launch in September 2021 : Price, Features And More !

Features

5 Upcoming Smartphones To Launch in September 2021 : Price, Features And More !
Xiaomi's MI Band 6 Launched in India : Here's All You Need To Know !

Features

Xiaomi's MI Band 6 Launched in India : Here's All You Need To Know !

News

Realme 9 series confirmed to arrive in India, details to be out on September 9
News
Realme 9 series confirmed to arrive in India, details to be out on September 9
Samsung Galaxy A52 price increased by Rs 1,000; now starts at Rs 27,499

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A52 price increased by Rs 1,000; now starts at Rs 27,499
Telegram Desktop version 8.0 update released: New features, how to download and more

Apps

Telegram Desktop version 8.0 update released: New features, how to download and more
Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro with AptX Adaptive codec support, up to 30 hours backup launched: Price in India, features

News

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro with AptX Adaptive codec support, up to 30 hours backup launched: Price in India, features
Realme Pad launch date in India revealed, to tag alongside Realme 8s, 8i

News

Realme Pad launch date in India revealed, to tag alongside Realme 8s, 8i

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers