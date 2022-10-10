With several teasers and a couple of cryptic tweets, Riot has confirmed that an Indian agent is coming soon in Valorant. Now, a new teaser, this time a Cinematic one has been released on YouTube alongside another short video on Twitter. Both reveal that the introduction of the new agent is almost nearing. Also Read - Riot yet again reveals that an Indian agent is arriving soon in Valorant

Riot via its Valorant Twitter and YouTube account has shared videos of its next agent, Agent 21. It has been cryptically confirmed that Varun Batra, the next Valorant agent will come in next season. Also Read - Valorant's new electric agent Neon likely arriving on Episode 4: Disruption

The short teaser shared on Twitter shows the chase of Varun Batra, while locals are having food at a Dhaba in the country. On the other hand, YouTube’s teaser shows that Astra and Skye are communicating to find the new agent, Varun Batra. Meanwhile, he is out there sitting with a cup of tea and snacks.

We also get to see a voiceover in Hindi, but note that the voice in itself has nothing to do with the character, as revealed by Valorant at the start of the trailer.

Unfortunately, just like other teaser trailers, we still don’t get an official visual of the agent nor do we get to see what abilities he has. The end of the cinematic trailer again reiterates the “Jald Hi Milte Hain” tagline.

Agent 21 will join the other batch of agents and is expected to come in Episode 5 Act III. Rumors have it that the new agent could have similarities with Astra a.k.a Efia Danso, as her arm accessories were used to track his location in a previous teaser video.

In the past, some game makers like EA has tried adding Indian characters to games, such as Ramya Parekh in Apex Legends and Navin Rao in Battlefield 2042. With Riot’s addition of Varun Batra in the game, the game is expected to reach heights in terms of popularity, at least in India.