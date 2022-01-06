comscore Valorant's new electric agent Neon likely arriving on Episode 4: Disruption
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Valorant's new electric agent Neon likely arriving on Episode 4: Disruption
News

Valorant's new electric agent Neon likely arriving on Episode 4: Disruption

Gaming

Neon, Valorant's 18th agent has an electrifying ability kit, she will likely make an entry next week with the latest update.

Valorant Neon

After dropping hints of the upcoming Valorant agent for weeks, Riot Games have finally lifted the veil. The developers kicked off 2022 adding a new agent to the roster- Neon who has an electric ability kit. Also Read - Best upcoming Android games to look out for: From action, to strategy

A closer look at Neon in a new cinematic trailer showcased the new agent’s personality and abilities. The Filipino agent has sprint and slide abilities. Although Riot Games hasn’t explicitly mentioned the role, reports suggest that Neon would be taking on the duelist role and would likely make entry at the beginning of Episode Four: Disruption. Also Read - PUBG Mobile x League of Legends crossover teased: Here’s what you need to know

Valorant Agent Neon’s abilities

The 18th agent in Valorant’s roster, Neon has the ability to sprint and quickly move around the map. She can slide ‘with her weapon drawn right after a sprint. She can fire a ‘concussive charge’ too that can bounce off up to two walls before dropping to the ground. The ultimate ability of the new agent is harnessing a solid beam of electricity and firing at enemies with her fingertips. As pointed by Dotesports the agent can sprint and slide while using it and melt through shields and health. The opponents seem to twitch when hit and it likely hinder their ability to aim at her. Another one of her abilities seems to create Phoenix-like firewalls, building a corridor surrounded by a blue flame that she can sprint and slide. Also Read - Valorant Chamber Sentinel Agent: Abilities, Ultimate, Episode 3, Act 3 release, and more

From what we can gather, the developers seem to have a blend of Kay/O and Phoenix’s side elements on the new Manila-born agent. Neon dashing past her enemies with an electrifying ability set is surely bringing the excitement ring among the players. To recall, The Valorant Prime Gaming loot page posted an image of Neon late last month giving a fair glimpse of the new agent’s features. Valorant latest update Episode 4: Disruption is scheduled to release next week, and we expect the new agent to hit the island with the new episode. A new battle pass is on the cards too.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 6, 2022 4:23 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Reliance Jio introduces UPI Auto option: Here s what that means for you
Telecom
Reliance Jio introduces UPI Auto option: Here s what that means for you
Ola Electric is producing 1000 scooters per day, claims Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric is producing 1000 scooters per day, claims Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

FiiO M17 digital audio player launched in India, and it costs a bomb

News

FiiO M17 digital audio player launched in India, and it costs a bomb

Reliance Jio s New Year gift for users available till tomorrow: Here s how to avail it

Telecom

Reliance Jio s New Year gift for users available till tomorrow: Here s how to avail it

Valorant's new electric agent Neon likely arriving on Episode 4: Disruption

Gaming

Valorant's new electric agent Neon likely arriving on Episode 4: Disruption

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Ola Electric is producing 1000 scooters per day, claims Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Reliance Jio introduces UPI Auto option: Here s what that means for you

FiiO M17 digital audio player launched in India, and it costs a bomb

Valorant's new electric agent Neon likely arriving on Episode 4: Disruption

Essential gadgets to stay healthy as Omicron cases rise in India: UV Sterilizer, Medical Alert System, and more

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

Explained: What is the Bulli Bai app controversy all about?

BlackBerry: The last nail in the coffin

Can smartphones actually cause fire at a petrol pump?

Did Ola only sell the S1 Pro in the first phase of sales?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Valorant's new electric agent Neon likely arriving on Episode 4: Disruption

Gaming

Valorant's new electric agent Neon likely arriving on Episode 4: Disruption
PUBG Mobile x League of Legends crossover teased: Here s what you need to know

Gaming

PUBG Mobile x League of Legends crossover teased: Here s what you need to know
Valorant Chamber Sentinel Agent: Abilities, Ultimate, Episode 3, Act 3 release, and more

Gaming

Valorant Chamber Sentinel Agent: Abilities, Ultimate, Episode 3, Act 3 release, and more
Shoot to Kill with NVIDIA Reflex Now available with top esports games!

Brand Solution

Shoot to Kill with NVIDIA Reflex Now available with top esports games!
Is Deadeye the new Valorant agent joining the roster next week?

Gaming

Is Deadeye the new Valorant agent joining the roster next week?

हिंदी समाचार

CES 2022: Asus ने पेश किए 2 नए लैपटॉप, फोल्डेबल OLED स्क्रीन समेत मिल रहे कई शानदार फीचर्स

Free Fire के BR Mode में अगर आपको धांसू जीत चाहिए, तो इन बेहतरीन टिप्स का जरूर रखें ख्याल

Jio वापस लाया 499 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान, अब 2GB डेली डेटा के साथ मिल रहा Disney+ Hotstar का फ्री सब्सक्रिप्शन

लेनोवो ने लॉन्च किए कई 2-in-1 Yoga लैपटॉप, मिलेंगे कमाल के फीचर्स

2022 में सबसे खास होंगे Free Fire के ये पांच धांसू Bundles, जानें इनकी खास बातें

Latest Videos

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

Features

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched
VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

Hands On

VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India
INFINIX INBOOK X1 | BUDGET LAPTOP LAUNCHED | REVIEW

Reviews

INFINIX INBOOK X1 | BUDGET LAPTOP LAUNCHED | REVIEW
Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products

News

Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products

News

Ola Electric is producing 1000 scooters per day, claims Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal
Electric Vehicle
Ola Electric is producing 1000 scooters per day, claims Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal
Reliance Jio introduces UPI Auto option: Here s what that means for you

Telecom

Reliance Jio introduces UPI Auto option: Here s what that means for you
FiiO M17 digital audio player launched in India, and it costs a bomb

News

FiiO M17 digital audio player launched in India, and it costs a bomb
Valorant's new electric agent Neon likely arriving on Episode 4: Disruption

Gaming

Valorant's new electric agent Neon likely arriving on Episode 4: Disruption
Essential gadgets to stay healthy as Omicron cases rise in India: UV Sterilizer, Medical Alert System, and more

Photo Gallery

Essential gadgets to stay healthy as Omicron cases rise in India: UV Sterilizer, Medical Alert System, and more

new arrivals in india

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers