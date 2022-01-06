Valorant's new electric agent Neon likely arriving on Episode 4: Disruption

After dropping hints of the upcoming Valorant agent for weeks, Riot Games have finally lifted the veil. The developers kicked off 2022 adding a new agent to the roster- Neon who has an electric ability kit. Also Read - Best upcoming Android games to look out for: From action, to strategy

A closer look at Neon in a new cinematic trailer showcased the new agent's personality and abilities. The Filipino agent has sprint and slide abilities. Although Riot Games hasn't explicitly mentioned the role, reports suggest that Neon would be taking on the duelist role and would likely make entry at the beginning of Episode Four: Disruption.

Valorant Agent Neon’s abilities

The 18th agent in Valorant's roster, Neon has the ability to sprint and quickly move around the map. She can slide 'with her weapon drawn right after a sprint. She can fire a 'concussive charge' too that can bounce off up to two walls before dropping to the ground. The ultimate ability of the new agent is harnessing a solid beam of electricity and firing at enemies with her fingertips. As pointed by Dotesports the agent can sprint and slide while using it and melt through shields and health. The opponents seem to twitch when hit and it likely hinder their ability to aim at her. Another one of her abilities seems to create Phoenix-like firewalls, building a corridor surrounded by a blue flame that she can sprint and slide.

From what we can gather, the developers seem to have a blend of Kay/O and Phoenix’s side elements on the new Manila-born agent. Neon dashing past her enemies with an electrifying ability set is surely bringing the excitement ring among the players. To recall, The Valorant Prime Gaming loot page posted an image of Neon late last month giving a fair glimpse of the new agent’s features. Valorant latest update Episode 4: Disruption is scheduled to release next week, and we expect the new agent to hit the island with the new episode. A new battle pass is on the cards too.