Valve finally announces new Half-Life game in VR, Half-Life: Alyx

This news was just tweeted from a new verified account from Valve on Twitter.

  Updated: November 19, 2019 12:00 PM IST
Half-Life 2 Gordon Freeman

Though most people may find it hard to believe, but Valve is coming out with a new Half-Life game called Half-Life: Alyx. This news was just tweeted from a new verified account from Valve on Twitter. The tweet reads, “We’re excited to unveil Half-Life: Alyx, our flagship VR game, this Thursday at 10am Pacific Time. Can’t wait to share it with all of you!” The new game will apparently be for VR, which means that it is not clear if this is the long awaited third installment of the Half-Life series.

The new game is set to be a flagship VR game, which will be comparable to other full sized games. Though there is no more news about it at the moment. It seems we will be in for more on Thursday. The new Alyx refers to the protagonist Gordon Freeman’s closest ally Alyx Vance. For reference, Half-life 2 released back in 2007, which ended in a massive emotional cliffhanger. The Half-Life games were some of the most critically acclaimed and yet Valve did not seem to be interested in finishing the trilogy all these years.

This game will definitely play a part to promote the Valve Index VR headset. The headset was launched earlier this year and has been reviewed to be among the best created yet. Valve had promised three full length VR games earlier and it seems Half-Life: Alyx is the first in the lineup. This could be Valve effort to push into the VR region of gaming which honestly seems a little desolate right now. If any segment in gaming needs a bit of push right now, it is VR.

Valve has honestly had issues moving beyond the number 2 when it comes to gaming. And it shows in its trend of releasing games which include Team Fortress 2, Portal 2, Left 4 Dead 2, and Dota 2. Here’s hoping it can finally break the jinx.

  Published Date: November 19, 2019 11:46 AM IST
  Updated Date: November 19, 2019 12:00 PM IST

