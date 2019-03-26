Valve is working on a brain computer interface for future games

Playing video games today is limited to using the controllers of our time which includes the gamepad for consoles which have styles based on which company makes them. Or on smartphones which broadly use the touch interface while gamers on PC have the luxury of using the controller of their choice apart from the regular mouse and keyboard. But all these modes of essentially communicating our intentions to the game has a mediator or a middle man which is the controller. And this takes away time because the player even if she or he knows how exactly to react to what they see must think of the appropriate function and then relay that to the game using a controller, which slows down reaction.

But it seems Valve which is the developer of the most popular gaming platform on PC, Steam, is planning to change how we interact with games and is working on a brain computer interface (BCI), according to a report by MySmartPrice. This technology will let us use our brain to directly interact with the game and will negate the role of controllers, which means less hand eye coordination. If this sounds like a plot out of an anime like the Sword Art Online, that is because it is and Valve’s Psychologist Mike Ambinder, has stated that there is tech present now which can allow us to do this.

The report expands that the engineers at Valve are currently testing the idea using an open-source headset Ultracortex for experiments. Though the gear in use currently is elaborate and inconvenient, companies like Neurable are apparently working to miniaturize it. Ultracortex can track Electroencephalography (EEG) data in real time which means that these can be used as input for games. This can also make the difficulty setting level a thing of the past, as the game will intuitively be able to understand if the player is feeling bored or frustrated and adjust the difficulty. All we can do now is wait and see how this will change the terrain of gaming.