comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Valve is working on a brain computer interface for future games
News

Valve is working on a brain computer interface for future games

Gaming

This could change the face of gaming as we know it.

  • Published: March 26, 2019 12:35 PM IST
htc-vive-oculus-rift-vr-pixabay-main

Playing video games today is limited to using the controllers of our time which includes the gamepad for consoles which have styles based on which company makes them. Or on smartphones which broadly use the touch interface while gamers on PC have the luxury of using the controller of their choice apart from the regular mouse and keyboard. But all these modes of essentially communicating our intentions to the game has a mediator or a middle man which is the controller. And this takes away time because the player even if she or he knows how exactly to react to what they see must think of the appropriate function and then relay that to the game using a controller, which slows down reaction.

But it seems Valve which is the developer of the most popular gaming platform on PC, Steam, is planning to change how we interact with games and is working on a brain computer interface (BCI), according to a report by MySmartPrice. This technology will let us use our brain to directly interact with the game and will negate the role of controllers, which means less hand eye coordination. If this sounds like a plot out of an anime like the Sword Art Online, that is because it is and Valve’s Psychologist Mike Ambinder, has stated that there is tech present now which can allow us to do this.

Valve's Steam client is finally getting an overhaul

Also Read

Valve's Steam client is finally getting an overhaul

The report expands that the engineers at Valve are currently testing the idea using an open-source headset Ultracortex for experiments. Though the gear in use currently is elaborate and inconvenient, companies like Neurable are apparently working to miniaturize it. Ultracortex can track Electroencephalography (EEG) data in real time which means that these can be used as input for games. This can also make the difficulty setting level a thing of the past, as the game will intuitively be able to understand if the player is feeling bored or frustrated and adjust the difficulty. All we can do now is wait and see how this will change the terrain of gaming.

  • Published Date: March 26, 2019 12:35 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Apple iOS 12.2 is rolling out for iPhones and iPads with four new Animojis, and Apple News Plus
News
Apple iOS 12.2 is rolling out for iPhones and iPads with four new Animojis, and Apple News Plus
Xiaomi Poco F1 gets dark mode with MIUI 9.3.25 beta update

News

Xiaomi Poco F1 gets dark mode with MIUI 9.3.25 beta update

Huawei Enjoy 9S, Enjoy 9e and Tablet M5 Youth Edition launched: Price, specifications, features

News

Huawei Enjoy 9S, Enjoy 9e and Tablet M5 Youth Edition launched: Price, specifications, features

Smartphone prices in India may go up by 18% by year end: Report

News

Smartphone prices in India may go up by 18% by year end: Report

Valve is working on a brain computer interface for future games

Gaming

Valve is working on a brain computer interface for future games

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Easyfone Star Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Vivo V15 First Impressions

Apple iOS 12.2 is rolling out for iPhones and iPads with four new Animojis, and Apple News Plus

Xiaomi Poco F1 gets dark mode with MIUI 9.3.25 beta update

Huawei Enjoy 9S, Enjoy 9e and Tablet M5 Youth Edition launched: Price, specifications, features

Smartphone prices in India may go up by 18% by year end: Report

Samsung's non-exploding Galaxy Note FE gets Android Pie update

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Valve is working on a brain computer interface for future games

Gaming

Valve is working on a brain computer interface for future games
Valve's Steam client is finally getting an overhaul

Gaming

Valve's Steam client is finally getting an overhaul
How to stream a PC game to your smartphone and play with touch controls

Gaming

How to stream a PC game to your smartphone and play with touch controls
Half-Life 2 and Portal co-writer Eric Wolpaw returns to Valve

Gaming

Half-Life 2 and Portal co-writer Eric Wolpaw returns to Valve
PUBG among the top games in the Best Selling Games of 2018 list by Steam

Gaming

PUBG among the top games in the Best Selling Games of 2018 list by Steam

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi आज लॉन्च करेगा अपना फास्ट चार्जर, 17 मिनट में फुल चार्ज होगा स्मार्टफोन

Nokia का 48-मेगापिक्सल कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन 2 अप्रैल को होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या होगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Apple TV Plus: नेटफ्लिक्स और अमेजन प्राइम को टक्कर देने के लिए जल्द आएगी एप्पल की यह वीडियो स्ट्रीमिंग सर्विस

Huawei आज लॉन्च करेगी P30 और P30 Pro स्मार्टफोन, यहां क्लिक कर देखें लॉन्च इवेंट

सैमसंग Galaxy M30 आज एक बार फिर होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, ऐसे मिलेगा 900 रुपये का कैशबैक

News

Apple iOS 12.2 is rolling out for iPhones and iPads with four new Animojis, and Apple News Plus
News
Apple iOS 12.2 is rolling out for iPhones and iPads with four new Animojis, and Apple News Plus
Xiaomi Poco F1 gets dark mode with MIUI 9.3.25 beta update

News

Xiaomi Poco F1 gets dark mode with MIUI 9.3.25 beta update
Huawei Enjoy 9S, Enjoy 9e and Tablet M5 Youth Edition launched: Price, specifications, features

News

Huawei Enjoy 9S, Enjoy 9e and Tablet M5 Youth Edition launched: Price, specifications, features
Smartphone prices in India may go up by 18% by year end: Report

News

Smartphone prices in India may go up by 18% by year end: Report
Samsung's non-exploding Galaxy Note FE gets Android Pie update

News

Samsung's non-exploding Galaxy Note FE gets Android Pie update