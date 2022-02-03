Who doesn’t prefer a good discount on a popular title! Video game digital distribution services Epic Games, Steam provide good deals on a wide range of games every now and then. Also Read - Valve Steam Deck finally releasing on February 25: Here's how to get one

While Epic Games Store announced that it will continue to offer free weekly games throughout this year, Valve has now revealed its plan for 2022. The company has announced that it is making changes to its sale policies. Also Read - How to save your gaming accounts from getting hacked online

“Starting March 28, 2022, we’ll be shortening the required cooldown period between discounts on Steam to four weeks (28 days to be exact) from the previous six-week term. This means there must now be just 28 days between the end of one discount and the start of the next discount. Moving forward, all discount opportunities will be subject to this same 28-day cooldown period, with the only exceptions being our four major store-wide seasonal sales: Lunar New Year, Summer, Autumn, and Winter,” Valve mentioned in a Steamworks Development post. Also Read - Best 5 free PC games to include in New Year bucket list

In addition, Valve also cited Steam’s seasonal and thematic sales-

Steam Next Fest- upcoming games with playable demos from February 21-28

Steam Next Fest- More upcoming games, more demos—June, exact dates TBA

Steam Summer Sale: The big, Steam-wide midsummer extravaganza, from June 23 – July 7

There are themed sales till July 25 on several genres that include Remote Play Together, JRPG, SimFest – Hobby Edition, Die-a-lot, Racing, and Survival. Additionally, there be regional sales and others organized by external groups for events like PAX and Gamescom.

Talking about sales, Valve is currently hosting Steam Lunar Sale offering some great games at discounts that you can grab at the storefront. The ongoing sale will be over today at 11:30 PM IST.