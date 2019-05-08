Valve releases The International 2019 Battle Pass for Dota 2

It’s that time of the year again and Valve has released the The International 2019 Battle Pass for Dota 2 after teasing the release yesterday. And in the first six hours of release, the community has already pushed the prize money to $4 million. As usual The International 2019 is set to get underway in August from 20 to 25, but the Battle Pass will grant owners access to exclusive content, features, and rewards, and is available for purchase today. The Battle Pass has been priced at Rs 699 for the standard edition, while the Pass with level 50 will cost Rs 2,049 and the Pass with level 100 will cost Rs 3,149.

There are many rewards that come with this year’s Battle Pass and these include Wrath of the Mo’rokai custom game mode, a Jungle Expedition mode, an unlockable “Guardians of the Lost Path” custom towers which are extremely reminiscent of the towers in Dota when it was a custom map for World of Warcraft. There are other items that “will never be tradable or purchasable on the marketplace”, like the last couple of years and players will either have to unlock them with the Battle Pass, or miss out.

Besides those there are other additions this time in the consumable that include the Trusty Shovel, the Snake Balloon, and the poop-flinging Silly Monkey that will help players along their journey, there is also a new Coach’s Challenge that will test the ability of players to guide players with lower – MMR through matches, and there is a new Party Finder that will help find fun people to play Dota 2 with, without having them on your Steam Friends list. There is also an option to ‘Avoid Player’, which will do the opposite. There’s also a new avatar banner, a High Five action, MVP voting, a new Versus screen, and many more additions this time around.

WATCH: Xiaomi Redmi Go First Look

There are some returning features as well and these include the ability to double down on the MMR rewards (or losses) once a week, recycling Immortal items, wagering, ranked roles, in-game tipping, trivia, predictions, Daily Hero Challenge, and a tonne of other rewards that will help increase with Battle Pass levels for players. As usual The International prize pool will get 25 percent of Battle Pass sales contributed to the pool.