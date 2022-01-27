comscore Valve Steam Deck finally releasing on February 25: Here's how to get one
Valve Steam Deck finally releasing on February 25: Here's how to get one

Gaming

Valve Steam Deck shipment starts late February, those who reserved the console will get an invitation to purchase the device.

Valve Steam Deck handheld gaming console price $399

Valve’s Steam Deck is officially releasing on February 25. Valve on Tuesday announced that the handheld console’s first shipment will commence on February 28. Also Read - Steam Deck finally gets a delivery date after multiple delays

Those who have reserved the Steam Decks will get an invitation to purchase the device on the launch day. The company in a recent update revealed about some of the production units being evaluated before they are finally shipped to end consumers. Also Read - How to save your gaming accounts from getting hacked online

“Our production build is ramping up, and we have some of the first units in-house to test and evaluate (they’re looking great),” Valve mentioned in its official post. Also Read - Best 5 free PC games to include in New Year bucket list

Following the initial batch of order emails, the company plans to release new batches weekly on a first-come, first-served basis which means users who reserved the console earlier will be the first to get hands-on the Steam Deck. Notably, those who get an invitation on the launch day will have a three-day window to place their order. In case one misses the slot, it will be passed to the next customer on the waitlist. The deposit will be deducted from the final amount, but be careful in choosing the configuration as you won’t be able to make any changes after the reservations.

The portable gaming hardware’s price is segmented in three parts-$400 (approximately Rs 29,625) for the base model with 64GB of eMMC storage, $530 (approximately Rs 39,254) for the 256GB NVMe SSD storage variant, and $649 (approximately Rs 48,075) for the flagship 512GB NVMe storage variant.

Valve Steam Deck gaming console specs

The handheld gaming PC cum console features a 7-inch 60Hz LCD display with 1280 x 800 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The high-end variant gets an anti-glare etching glass for the display. It is powered by an AMD Zen-based quad-core CPU paired with a GPU based on AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture. It comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of PCIe NVMe storage. The device runs the company’s own Steam OS 3.0 based on Arch Linux which means players can try the entire Steam library natively. It has a unique keys arrangement and a 6-axis gyroscope to offer players swift movements while shooting and killing opponents.

  • Published Date: January 27, 2022 9:11 PM IST

Best Sellers