First person shooter, Counter Strike Global Offensive was launched by Valve back in 2012. And trading has a big part of the game since the feature was announced. Players can trade skins, keys and chests from the game onto the Steam community market. These trade skins, keys and chests can also be traded by players with one another. This became a huge market for people to use as currency. In fact keys became the norm of transaction and other things being traded and sold were valued in terms of keys.

This recently gave rise to people using these keys to turn fraudulent money into legitimate. This money laundering process has now prompted Valve to ban the trading and selling of keys. This was announced in a post by the devs. It states, “Starting today, CS:GO container keys purchased in-game can no longer leave the purchasing account. That is, they cannot be sold on the Steam Community Market or traded. Pre-existing CS:GO container keys are unaffected–those keys can still be sold on the Steam Community Market and traded.”

Valve explains itself and this move by saying that previously trading of keys were between legitimate users. But it has recently observed that criminals are ‘using CS:GO keys to liquidate their gains’. And apparently, “at this point, nearly all key purchases that end up being traded or sold on the marketplace are believed to be fraud-sourced.” It even admits that it is unfortunate as many legitimate users will be affected by this as well.

But it does clarify that users who still buy keys to open containers will not be affected. They can still do what they were doing without any hindrance. The keys, “simply can no longer be traded or transacted on the Steam Community Market.” This makes it apparent that Valve pretty much had no other option to stop the illegal usage of its keys.