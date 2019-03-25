comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Valve's Steam client is finally getting an overhaul
News

Valve's Steam client is finally getting an overhaul

Gaming

The new overhaul of Steam has been long overdue.

  • Published: March 25, 2019 7:05 PM IST
steam overhaul

Image Credit: Windows Central

Every gamer knows what Steam is because it has been the Mecca for PC gamers for the longest time ever. Steam is where most games that mean anything have been over the past years. And it has constantly hosted two of the most popular online multiplayer games in the world, Counter Strike and Dota 2. That being said, We can hardly remember when Steam got its last visual overhaul and it has looked almost the same for what now seems like an eternity.

But it seems the team at Steam has finally been deputed by Valve to do some redesigning and have come up with a new look for the gaming client, something which has been long overdue. This new look debuted at GDC 2019 and will apparently make it easier for users to manage their content and discover new games. The most significant addition seems to be the personalized library where users will be able to view updates about the games they own apart from a bunch of other features. Besides these here’s a small list of the other things that are being added.

– The top section shows the most recent games users have been playing.
– The Friends List has been integrated into the right column.
– The games library will now be shown as thumbnails which is reminiscent of consoles.

Apex Legends will get another character before the end of the first Battle Pass

Also Read

Apex Legends will get another character before the end of the first Battle Pass

The new visual update is set to go live during summer 2019 though it will be available in beta. This is probably to scratch out the bugs in the system, and users will still be able to use the older interface during this period.

  • Published Date: March 25, 2019 7:05 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Valve's Steam client is finally getting an overhaul
Gaming
Valve's Steam client is finally getting an overhaul
Oppo Reno teaser video confirms 10x zoom, Snapdragon processor, and more

News

Oppo Reno teaser video confirms 10x zoom, Snapdragon processor, and more

Microsoft s upcoming Chromium-powered Edge browser leaked

News

Microsoft s upcoming Chromium-powered Edge browser leaked

Telegram v5.5 update adds more privacy-focused features

News

Telegram v5.5 update adds more privacy-focused features

Samsung Galaxy A20e clears Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification, could launch soon

News

Samsung Galaxy A20e clears Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification, could launch soon

Most Popular

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Easyfone Star Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Vivo V15 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A30 Review

Oppo Reno teaser video confirms 10x zoom, Snapdragon processor, and more

Microsoft s upcoming Chromium-powered Edge browser leaked

Telegram v5.5 update adds more privacy-focused features

Samsung Galaxy A20e clears Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification, could launch soon

Apple AirPods: Jony Ive talks about why these earphones are taking over the world

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Valve's Steam client is finally getting an overhaul

Gaming

Valve's Steam client is finally getting an overhaul
How to stream a PC game to your smartphone and play with touch controls

Gaming

How to stream a PC game to your smartphone and play with touch controls
Half-Life 2 and Portal co-writer Eric Wolpaw returns to Valve

Gaming

Half-Life 2 and Portal co-writer Eric Wolpaw returns to Valve
PUBG among the top games in the Best Selling Games of 2018 list by Steam

Gaming

PUBG among the top games in the Best Selling Games of 2018 list by Steam
Dota 2 based card game Artifact has been launched on Steam

Gaming

Dota 2 based card game Artifact has been launched on Steam

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी की Mi NoteBook Air कल होगी लॉन्च, एप्पल MacBook Air से कम है वजन

Realme 1, Realme 2 Pro और Realme U1 यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, लो लाइट में खींच पाएंगे बेहतर फोटो

व्हाट्सएप, स्काइप जैसी OTT सेवाओं को रेगुलेट करेगा ट्राई - रिपोर्ट

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza सेल: आसुस के इन स्मार्टफोन पर पाएं 3 हजार रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

Moto G7 और Motorola One स्मार्टफोन भारत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Oppo Reno teaser video confirms 10x zoom, Snapdragon processor, and more
News
Oppo Reno teaser video confirms 10x zoom, Snapdragon processor, and more
Microsoft s upcoming Chromium-powered Edge browser leaked

News

Microsoft s upcoming Chromium-powered Edge browser leaked
Telegram v5.5 update adds more privacy-focused features

News

Telegram v5.5 update adds more privacy-focused features
Samsung Galaxy A20e clears Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification, could launch soon

News

Samsung Galaxy A20e clears Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification, could launch soon
Apple AirPods: Jony Ive talks about why these earphones are taking over the world

News

Apple AirPods: Jony Ive talks about why these earphones are taking over the world