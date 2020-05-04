Coronavirus has impacted a number of different segments across the technology industry. One of the more significantly hit segment seems to be gaming. Beyond the increased uptick in the number of players engaging in online gaming, upcoming releases have been delayed. We have already seen multiple game development studios push back the launch dates of the most anticipated titles. This delay is likely due to the shift to working from home measures while developing these video games. COVID-19 also pushed video game industry bodies to cancel major showcase events such as E3 2020 and gaming tournaments. However, a new announcement has just surfaced regarding a new replacement for one of these major showcase events. Let’s check out the details about the upcoming video games showcase event here. Also Read - E3 2020 has been finally cancelled over coronavirus fears

Video games publishers announce ‘Summer Game Fest’; details

According to Polygon, a number of video games publishers and developers have teamed up together to announce "Summer Game Fest". This digital video game showcase event will likely serve as a replacement for the now-canceled E3 gaming convention. The report clarified that this digital event will be a mix of "breaking news, in-game events, and free playable content." Geoff Keighley, the creator of "The Game Awards" shared the details about "Summer Game Fest" last Friday. The report also revealed that the digital event will go on for about four months. A long list of video game developers and publishers will take part in this event to showcase their upcoming titles and announcements.

Taking a closer look, the list includes 2K, Bethesda, CD Projekt Red, Activision, Bandai Namco, Blizzard Entertainment, and more. It also includes Bungie, Electronics Arts, Digital Extremes, Microsoft, Riot Games, Valve, Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment, and Private Division. The list ends with Square Enix and Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Video games developers and publishers mentioned below will conduct their individual digital events under the “Summer Game Fest” brand. The platform will stream these vents on YouTube, Twitch, Mixer, Twitter, Facebook, and official publisher channels. We don’t know much about the participation of the different channels. “Summer Game Fest” noted that Xbox, Steam, and other platforms will also offer “playable, limited time demonstrations and trails” for select games. These playable versions will be available during the Steam Game Festival: Summer Edition set from June 9 to June 11.