Video Games to release this week in April 2020 with release dates

2020 is the year of Video Games, and we have rounded up the list of this week's best games to be launch. April 2020 is bringing some of the most thrill-based, adventurous, and exciting games ahead. March has already given you some of the most enthralling games, including Doom Eternal and Animal Crossing. April is here, and it brings nostalgia with it by releasing remakes of some top-tier classic games. Resident Evil 3 and Final Fantasy publishes in the first week of April. In this article, we will talk about Trailers of the games that are releasing this week in April 2020.

Video Games to release this week in April 2020:

The Last Campfire

The Last Campfire is an upcoming adventure video game by Hello Games- a British game developer company who developed the Joe Danger series. The trailer or the first look of The Last Campfire starts with the Tagline, "Our Story begins in the dark, in a hopeless place where a lost ember sleep." The game first announces in December 2018. This upcoming game develops for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Play Station 4, and PC. The official statement of the company says:

"The Last Campfire is the culmination of several years of work by a couple of members of the team who had the urge to make an artistically focused single-player adventure game."

The game follows the story of a character known as Ember, who is trapped in a mysterious world and searching a way home. With the help of this character, you will discover an unknown world. Venture more in-depth into the dark forest and fight with the adversities you will face. The game will also let you discover strange creatures, beautiful wilderness, and mysterious ruins.

Rocket League- Heatseeker Mode

Rocket League is a soccer video game publishes by Psyonix- an American video game developer. Now the Psyonix announces a new Rocket League mode known as Heatseeker. As more people are playing games while staying at home during Coronavirus Lockdown. The Heatseeker mode in Rocket League will let users play the game easily. Rocket League Heatseeker mode is available from 16 April for online platforms and run until 20 April. The players who are going to play Rocket League Heatseeker mode will also get access to Hypnoteks Player Banner as a reward. The game is available for Play Station 4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC.

Streets of Rage 4

Streets of Rage 4 is an upcoming game develops by Lizardcube, Guard Crush Games, and Dotemu. The game will release for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. It will be available on 23 April for its fans. The game includes characters from throughout Street of Rage’s history. It is one of the best video games to release this week in April 2020.

Gears Tactics

Gears Tactics is an upcoming Turn-based strategy game that will release on 28 April 2020. The game will first release for PC and then eventually for Xbox One. Gears Tactics is the first non-shooter game in the Gears of War universe series. The game develops by Splash Damage, a Gears 5 multiplayer studio in collaboration with The Coalition, the leading series developer. Gears Tactics is a single-player game with a tagline- “faster, more open, and intense.” According to Coalition:

“Gears Tactics is a more action-oriented title than other strategy offerings, which is fitting for the traditionally action-heavy Gears series.”

Meeple Station

Meeple Station is a video game develops by Stephen Lucerne and Alexander Poysky, who are “Vox Games”. Its an open-ended space station game that inspires from Dwarf Fortress and Rimworld. The game now has a 1.0 mode that means it has a complete story mode, pirates to fight, smarter AI, full tutorials, and hyperdrive. For some time, the game was in a constant condition of improvement where things would change now and again.