comscore Video Games to release this week in April 2020 with release dates
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Trailers from This Week's Best Games: The Last Campfire, Rocket League, and many more
News

Trailers from This Week's Best Games: The Last Campfire, Rocket League, and many more

Gaming

Resident Evil 3 and Final Fantasy publishes in the first week of April. In this article, we will talk about Trailers of the games that are releasing this week in April 2020 including The Last Campfire, Rocket League- Heatseeker Mode, Streets of Rage 4, Gears Tactics, and Meeple Station.

  • Updated: April 13, 2020 1:53 PM IST
video games

video games

2020 is the year of Video Games, and we have rounded up the list of this week’s best games to be launch. April 2020 is bringing some of the most thrill-based, adventurous, and exciting games ahead. March has already given you some of the most enthralling games, including Doom Eternal and Animal Crossing. April is here, and it brings nostalgia with it by releasing remakes of some top-tier classic games. Resident Evil 3 and Final Fantasy publishes in the first week of April. In this article, we will talk about Trailers of the games that are releasing this week in April 2020. Also Read - Houseparty: How to use the viral video chat app and play games

Video Games to release this week in April 2020:

The Last Campfire

The Last Campfire is an upcoming adventure video game by Hello Games- a British game developer company who developed the Joe Danger series. The trailer or the first look of The Last Campfire starts with the Tagline, “Our Story begins in the dark, in a hopeless place where a lost ember sleep.” The game first announces in December 2018. This upcoming game develops for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Play Station 4, and PC. The official statement of the company says: Also Read - PSN Down: Sony PS4 and PS Vita players facing issues while launching games

“The Last Campfire is the culmination of several years of work by a couple of members of the team who had the urge to make an artistically focused single-player adventure game.” Also Read - Virtual Games to play on ZOOM during Coronavirus Lockdown

The game follows the story of a character known as Ember, who is trapped in a mysterious world and searching a way home. With the help of this character, you will discover an unknown world. Venture more in-depth into the dark forest and fight with the adversities you will face. The game will also let you discover strange creatures, beautiful wilderness, and mysterious ruins.

Rocket League- Heatseeker Mode

Rocket League is a soccer video game publishes by Psyonix- an American video game developer. Now the Psyonix announces a new Rocket League mode known as Heatseeker. As more people are playing games while staying at home during Coronavirus Lockdown. The Heatseeker mode in Rocket League will let users play the game easily. Rocket League Heatseeker mode is available from 16 April for online platforms and run until 20 April. The players who are going to play Rocket League Heatseeker mode will also get access to Hypnoteks Player Banner as a reward. The game is available for Play Station 4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC.

Streets of Rage 4

Streets of Rage 4 is an upcoming game develops by Lizardcube, Guard Crush Games, and Dotemu. The game will release for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. It will be available on 23 April for its fans. The game includes characters from throughout Street of Rage’s history. It is one of the best video games to release this week in April 2020.

Gears Tactics

Gears Tactics is an upcoming Turn-based strategy game that will release on 28 April 2020. The game will first release for PC and then eventually for Xbox One. Gears Tactics is the first non-shooter game in the Gears of War universe series. The game develops by Splash Damage, a Gears 5 multiplayer studio in collaboration with The Coalition, the leading series developer. Gears Tactics is a single-player game with a tagline- “faster, more open, and intense.” According to Coalition:

“Gears Tactics is a more action-oriented title than other strategy offerings, which is fitting for the traditionally action-heavy Gears series.”

Meeple Station

Meeple Station is a video game develops by Stephen Lucerne and Alexander Poysky, who are “Vox Games”. Its an open-ended space station game that inspires from Dwarf Fortress and Rimworld. The game now has a 1.0 mode that means it has a complete story mode, pirates to fight, smarter AI, full tutorials, and hyperdrive. For some time, the game was in a constant condition of improvement where things would change now and again.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 13, 2020 1:50 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 13, 2020 1:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Swiggy enables grocery deliveries in over 125 cities
News
Swiggy enables grocery deliveries in over 125 cities
How to use Zoom for video conferencing and virtual meetings

How To

How to use Zoom for video conferencing and virtual meetings

OnePlus 8 Series: Camera will make or break the much-anticipated smartphone series

Opinions

OnePlus 8 Series: Camera will make or break the much-anticipated smartphone series

Lenovo A7 with removable battery, 6.09-inch display unveiled

News

Lenovo A7 with removable battery, 6.09-inch display unveiled

LG Style 3 unveiled with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

News

LG Style 3 unveiled with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

Most Popular

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Swiggy enables grocery deliveries in over 125 cities

Lenovo A7 with removable battery, 6.09-inch display unveiled

LG Style 3 unveiled with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

IQOO Neo 3 to launch with 144Hz screen, Snapdragon 865 SoC on April 23

OnePlus 8 series alleged official case images leaked

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

5 best WhatsApp features you should be aware of in 2020

Disney+ Hotstar app first look

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Related Topics

Related Stories

Video Games to release this week in April 2020 with release dates

Gaming

Video Games to release this week in April 2020 with release dates
A GTA 5 Easter Egg has appeared in an episode of Better Call Saul

Gaming

A GTA 5 Easter Egg has appeared in an episode of Better Call Saul
PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass and details leaked

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass and details leaked
Zoom Virtual games to play during Coronavirus Lockdown

Gaming

Zoom Virtual games to play during Coronavirus Lockdown
Resident Evil 3 remake Review

Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने Mi A3 को मिले Android 10 अपडेट को रोलबैक किया, जानें वजह

iQOO Neo 3 स्मार्टफोन इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, मिलेंगे कई खास फीचर

COVID-19 हॉटस्पॉट इलाके में 'ठप' हो सकती है मोबाइल सेवाएं, यह है कारण

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite टैबलेट स्टायलस के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Microsoft Surface Go 2 अगले कुछ हफ्तों में हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Latest Videos

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review
PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

Features

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review

Reviews

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review

News

Swiggy enables grocery deliveries in over 125 cities
News
Swiggy enables grocery deliveries in over 125 cities
Lenovo A7 with removable battery, 6.09-inch display unveiled

News

Lenovo A7 with removable battery, 6.09-inch display unveiled
LG Style 3 unveiled with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

News

LG Style 3 unveiled with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
IQOO Neo 3 to launch with 144Hz screen, Snapdragon 865 SoC on April 23

News

IQOO Neo 3 to launch with 144Hz screen, Snapdragon 865 SoC on April 23
OnePlus 8 series alleged official case images leaked

News

OnePlus 8 series alleged official case images leaked