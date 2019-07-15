The newest video from PUBG Corp looks into how the PUBG anti-cheat team works. The video gives us an insight into how all the different anti-cheat measures from the developers work. This new video is titled, “an update from the PUBG team working behind the scenes to respond to cheaters and unauthorized apps.”

The video stresses on the automated checks and balances that the developers have put in place. But at the end of it all it mentions and highlights how important user reporting of incidents is. Dohyung Lee, who is the head of PUBG‘s anti-cheat unit says, “We’re always looking for ways to provide the most positive gameplay experience we can for our community.”

“The Anti-Cheat Unit identifies suspicious player behavior through player reports and our internal systems,” added Wonha Ryu, anti-cheat operation manager. “When we find something, we review the related logs obtain the hack tool or device used, and start our investigation. The Analysis Team and Engineering Team analyze the hack tool and start developing a response logic.”

The developers did not go into the specifics of how and why they do certain things. To avoid hackers and cheaters picking up tips from the video the devs kept it vague. The video does show some screens and how the devs are looking into the stats, but those are basically stats and nothing more. But the developers did mention how it battles the different cheating software out there. They apparently acquire the cheating software out there and then reverse engineer it and feed it to the AI. This results in the present hack being countered and using machine learning avoid similar cheats being used in the future.

WATCH: PUBG – Inside Look – Anti-Cheat Update

“Cheat developers will always evolve their techniques to try to get around ours,” acknowledged Dongwan Kim, an anti-cheat engineer. “So we recently created a very sophisticated technical response that makes it more difficult for offenders to develop illegal programs, such as encryption of pointer and memory, virtualization of codes, section shuffles, and more.”

The developers are using AI to analyze and swiftly resolve all the different reports and situations that occur daily.