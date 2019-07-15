comscore PUBG Corp explains how the PUBG anti-cheat works in new video
News

Video shows how PUBG exposes cheats

Gaming

Anti-cheat has been one of the biggest additions to the game, and the developers of PUBG have been very pro-active in banning cheaters.

  • Published: July 15, 2019 12:16 PM IST
pubg anti-cheat

The newest video from PUBG Corp looks into how the PUBG anti-cheat team works. The video gives us an insight into how all the different anti-cheat measures from the developers work. This new video is titled, “an update from the PUBG team working behind the scenes to respond to cheaters and unauthorized apps.”

The video stresses on the automated checks and balances that the developers have put in place. But at the end of it all it mentions and highlights how important user reporting of incidents is. Dohyung Lee, who is the head of PUBG‘s anti-cheat unit says, “We’re always looking for ways to provide the most positive gameplay experience we can for our community.”

“The Anti-Cheat Unit identifies suspicious player behavior through player reports and our internal systems,” added Wonha Ryu, anti-cheat operation manager. “When we find something, we review the related logs obtain the hack tool or device used, and start our investigation. The Analysis Team and Engineering Team analyze the hack tool and start developing a response logic.”

PUBG Lite tips: These 5 places on Erangel have the highest loot

Also Read

PUBG Lite tips: These 5 places on Erangel have the highest loot

The developers did not go into the specifics of how and why they do certain things. To avoid hackers and cheaters picking up tips from the video the devs kept it vague. The video does show some screens and how the devs are looking into the stats, but those are basically stats and nothing more. But the developers did mention how it battles the different cheating software out there. They apparently acquire the cheating software out there and then reverse engineer it and feed it to the AI. This results in the present hack being countered and using machine learning avoid similar cheats being used in the future.

WATCH: PUBG – Inside Look – Anti-Cheat Update

“Cheat developers will always evolve their techniques to try to get around ours,” acknowledged Dongwan Kim, an anti-cheat engineer. “So we recently created a very sophisticated technical response that makes it more difficult for offenders to develop illegal programs, such as encryption of pointer and memory, virtualization of codes, section shuffles, and more.”

The developers are using AI to analyze and swiftly resolve all the different reports and situations that occur daily.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 15, 2019 12:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying
thumb-img
News
Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15
thumb-img
Gaming
17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing PUBG
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi Super Bass wireless headphones launched in India for Rs 1,799: Check features, availability
News
Xiaomi Mi Super Bass wireless headphones launched in India for Rs 1,799: Check features, availability
Video shows how PUBG exposes cheats

Gaming

Video shows how PUBG exposes cheats

Tata Sky Broadband introduces unlimited plans to take on rivals

News

Tata Sky Broadband introduces unlimited plans to take on rivals

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Fire TV Stick gets Rs 1,200 discount, now available for Rs 2,799

Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Fire TV Stick gets Rs 1,200 discount, now available for Rs 2,799

OnePlus 7 Pro most powerful Android smartphone: AnTuTu

News

OnePlus 7 Pro most powerful Android smartphone: AnTuTu

Most Popular

Tata Sky Binge First Impressions

Tecno Phantom 9 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 7A review

Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

Dyson Pure Cool Me Review

Realme X, Realme 3i launched in India

Reliance Jio plans offering 3GB to 5GB per day: All you need to know

Xiaomi Mi Super Bass wireless headphones launched in India for Rs 1,799: Check features, availability

Tata Sky Broadband introduces unlimited plans to take on rivals

OnePlus 7 Pro most powerful Android smartphone: AnTuTu

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Video shows how PUBG exposes cheats

Gaming

Video shows how PUBG exposes cheats
PUBG Lite tips: These 5 places on Erangel have the highest loot

Gaming

PUBG Lite tips: These 5 places on Erangel have the highest loot
Call of Duty: Mobile will be coming to Tencent Gaming Buddy soon

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile will be coming to Tencent Gaming Buddy soon
How to get free PUBG Mobile Godzilla outfit

Gaming

How to get free PUBG Mobile Godzilla outfit
Ultimate guide to PUBG Mobile bridge camping

Gaming

Ultimate guide to PUBG Mobile bridge camping

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Lite First Impression: PUBG Mobile और PC वर्जन का बेहतरीन मिश्रण

Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones 1,799 रुपये की कीमत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Tata Sky Broadband प्लान अब 590 रुपये से शुरू, मिल रहा है अनलिमिटेड डाटा और 100Mbps तक की स्पीड

Free Amazon Prime Membership : ऐसे फ्री में मिलेगी अमेजन की प्राइम मेंबरशिप

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Fire TV Stick पर 1,200 रुपये का डिस्काउंट, 2,799 रुपये में खरीदें

News

Realme X, Realme 3i launched in India
News
Realme X, Realme 3i launched in India
Reliance Jio plans offering 3GB to 5GB per day: All you need to know

News

Reliance Jio plans offering 3GB to 5GB per day: All you need to know
Xiaomi Mi Super Bass wireless headphones launched in India for Rs 1,799: Check features, availability

News

Xiaomi Mi Super Bass wireless headphones launched in India for Rs 1,799: Check features, availability
Tata Sky Broadband introduces unlimited plans to take on rivals

News

Tata Sky Broadband introduces unlimited plans to take on rivals
OnePlus 7 Pro most powerful Android smartphone: AnTuTu

News

OnePlus 7 Pro most powerful Android smartphone: AnTuTu