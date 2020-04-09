Zoom Virtual games to play during Coronavirus Lockdown

While the world is going through a Coronavirus lockdown and we are away from friends and family, it has become crucial for everyone to spend their time effectively. People are trying to figure out how to spend their leisure time when they are done with their office work. There are various creative ways to have fun with your loved ones, even if you are away from them. In this lockdown period, Zoom emerges as one of the most popular video conferencing and playing game platforms for the past few weeks. People are finding different ways to deal with their social isolation, and Zoom proves to be one of the best platforms other than Netflix and Amazon Prime. Also Read - Video Games to Play if you are missing Game of Thrones

ZOOM Games during Coronavirus Lockdown:

Trivia Games

You don't have to do much while playing Trivia games on zoom. There's an option of Random Trivia Generator, which generates questions for you and your friends. The Trivia generator on Zoom also gives you the option of selecting the customized theme and different rounds depending on your liking. With the help of the Trivia generator, you and your friends are engaged and learn something new. With a single click of a button, you'll get various questions. These questions can belong to different categories, and you can also choose the category. For example, the Food or Animal category. Trivia is one of the best Virtual Games to play on ZOOM during Coronavirus Lockdown.

Never Have I Ever

Never Have I ever drinking game is one of the most popular drinking games on Zoom. Usually, this game is played by sitting in a circle. But in a lockdown scenario, all your friends can connect on Zoom and then decide the drinking order. You then start by sipping the drink and mentions something that you have never done in your life. The fun part is you will get to know all the secrets of your friends, and you will be drunk before you know it. There is a list of questions available on the internet that you can make a list of while playing Never Have I ever game on Zoom.

Crosswords

Crosswords is a simple game to play on Zoom. This game usually takes the form of a black and white rectangular grid. You need to fill the white squares with answers taking help from the hint. While playing on zoom, you can select any crossword app and start the game with the group. There are various types of crosswords that you can play on Zoom, including American style grid crosswords, British/ Australian style, Swedish Style, and Japanese style crosswords. You can also take help from the Webster Dictionary website for solving the puzzles.

Talent Show

The talent show is one of the best Virtual Games to play on ZOOM during Coronavirus Lockdown. You can host a private talent show with your friends. You and your friends can showcase your talent, for example, singing, dancing, or anything that you are fond of. You can also do lip-syncing, poetry, comedy, acting, and various other talent shows. You can even start a free poll vote so that your audience can vote for your performance.

Hold Cook-Offs

If you are a fan of cooking, then Hold cook-offs is one of the best virtual games to play on Zoom during Coronavirus Lockdown. You can start cooking new cuisine and then give your friends a challenge to cook something new against your dish. Also, you can pick a recipe from YouTube and share it with your friends on Zoom, then everyone cooks the same meal, and whoever cooks the perfect will win the game. Let your family members taste the dish and give unbiased feedback. This game will help you learn new recipes.