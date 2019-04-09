Vivo becomes PUBG Mobile Open Contest 2019 sponsor

Vivo has announced that it will be the official sponsor of PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019. The esports tournament is the biggest championship event of the year showcasing the best pro/semi-pro players in the world. The game will have 16 different teams from ten major regions such as Southeast Asia, China, Europe, North America, India, Japan, Middle East, South America, Korea, and a wildcard. The registration for the game was open from March 8 to March 18, and the online qualification rounds were held from March 22 to March 31. The game has a prize money of $2.5 million (around Rs 17.35 crore).

The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 has four maps and players will be playing in third-party perspective (TPP) mode. During the Spring Split, the online regional group round with 32 crews will be held from April 26 to May 5. The online regional semifinals with 24 crews will be held from May 10 to May 19 while online as well as offline regional finals with 16 crews will be held from May 20 to June 14. The Spring Split Global Finals, an offline event, will be held in July.

The registration for Fall Split begins in August and the finals will be held in December. PUBG Mobile, like other games, started as a multi-person battle royale game but in certain markets, the game has matured to become a major esports tournament. PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019, in many ways, shows the bigger appeal of the game as a form of entertainment and tournament to larger audience.

With esports becoming a major business around the world offering huge rewards for professional players, PUBG Mobile is capitalizing on its success in the mobile segment. The $2.5 million prize money is huge by every standard for a mobile game. The business is expected to become a $1.7 billion opportunity and Vivo is trying to capitalize like it has done with other major sports in the country.