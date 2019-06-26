Vivo Z1 Pro Gaming Review: Unfaltering gameplay

Gaming has become a very big part of the smartphone world, especially in the last couple of years. With games like PUBG Mobile and Fortnite dominating the mobile gaming scene, smartphone manufacturers have stepped up their game too. While there are dedicated gaming smartphones out there, those tend to be costly. This is because the gaming smartphones tend to feature flagship grade specs. But companies have started to try and cater to the budget segment of the market as well. Vivo Z1 Pro is one such device which wants to tackle this problem.

Vivo‘s upcoming device was used as the official gaming device at the recently concluded PUBG Mobile Club Open India qualifiers. All the gamers used the smartphone to play the PUBG matches at the event over a period of two days. I have been using the device to play games for a week. Here’s what I think of the gaming performance of the Vivo Z1 Pro.

Vivo Z1 Pro: Gaming performance

The Vivo Z1 Pro is a budget gaming device so I didn’t expect the best performance from it. This however, changed when I launched most games which set its own graphics to the high settings by default. I played PUBG Mobile, FIFA Mobile, Asphalt 9: Legends and Modern Combat 5 on it and all the games ran perfectly. They may not have been at ‘Ultra’ graphics settings, but all the games ran High settings without any hitch.

I mostly played PUBG Mobile on it and what was really surprising was that the smartphone didn’t heat up as much as I thought it would. This was the case with most of the games that I played on the device. With the heating issue under control the games hardly faltered when it came to the FPS which resulted in steady graphics. The FPS on PUBG Mobile was at a steady 30, with the default graphics being set to HD.

Game Cube: Gaming assistant

Though the Vivo Z1 Pro does not comes with a dedicated gaming button, it does have a gaming assistant called Game Cube. The Game Cube can be configured to start up as soon as a game is launched. It offers functions like blocking background calls, blocking notifications, reject calls during gaming, turning on Esports Mode and other things. Users can conveniently select the settings they want every time they launch a game.

And even if they forget to select the settings they wanted there is an option to open a Game Cube panel by sliding. Here players can select to block background calls and notifications, reject calls, turn on off-screen auto-play, and Esports Mode. The 4D vibration is also effective in understanding different direction cues, like which direction you are being shot from.

Esports Mode

This is the dedicated gaming mode that is there in the Vivo Z1 Pro which optimizes the performance of the device. This mode has been made specifically for Arena of Valor and other battle royale games which require the most optimization. This mode comes with smart performance optimization which automatically balances out performance and heating of the device. Though there are not too many customizations available to this mode, it does make a slight difference while playing. I streamed online while playing PUBG Mobile with this mode on and it hardly seemed to bother the phone.

WATCH: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

Verdict

In terms of raw gameplay the Vivo Z1 Pro is definitely one of the better ones with the specs that it comes with. We are yet to know it’s pricing, but I have a feeling that it could turn out to be one of the better gaming devices in its price segment. It has an excellent display and can be held well with both the hands to play games. It registers touches perfectly with minimal loss of commands.