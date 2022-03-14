Vodafone Idea, also known as Vi, today launched a new gaming service in India dubbed as the Vi Games. Vi Games has been launched in partnership with Nazara Technologies, which is an India-based gaming company. The newly launched gaming service will give Vodafone Idea users access to over 1,200 mobile games all within the Vi app. Also Read - Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans under Rs 400 with high-speed data, added benefits

This new section will be available via the Games tab in the Vi app, which sits right next to the Home and Live TV tabs. The company said that Vi Games on the Vi App will offer an immersive gaming experience of Android and HTML5-based mobile games across 10 popular genres, which includes action, adventure, arcade, casual, education, fun, puzzle, racing, sports and strategy. Also Read - Airtel, BSNL beat Reliance Jio to add more new subscribers in December

Furthermore, the telecom giant said, Vi Games will initially have casual gaming content and that it will include the ability to host social gaming and esports events gradually in the future. Also Read - After Vodafone Idea, Airtel hints towards a tariff hike in 2022

As far as the availability is concerned, Vodafone Idea said that the content in Vi Games will be available as a part of three categories, which included Free Games, Platinum Games and Gold Games.

– The company said that Vi Games will host over 250 free games and come sans any charges or in-game purchases.

– The Platinum Games will be available on a pay-per-download basis through a Platinum Pass that will cost Rs 25 to the postpaid users and Rs 26 to the prepaid users.

– Lastly, the Gold Games will be available through a Gold Pass that will offer 30 Gold games at a price of Rs 50 for the postpaid subscribers and Rs 56 for the prepaid subscribers. It will come with a validity of 30 days.

– Additionally, the company announced that postpaid users who opt for the plan worth Rs 499 and above plans will be offered five free gold games every month.

“We see gaming as a major focus area of our digital content strategy and we intend to build a comprehensive play encompassing most facets of gaming with the aim of establishing Vi as a preferred destination for both, casual as well as serious gamers. Our partnership with Nazara Technologies will elevate the gaming experience that we offer to our consumers through a wide bouquet of exclusive games available on the Vi app for our users,” Vodafone Idea, Chief Marketing Officer, Avneesh Khosla said while announcing Vi Games.