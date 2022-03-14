comscore Vi Games launched in India: Here’s all you need to know about it
News

Vodafone Idea launches Vi Games in India

Gaming

Vi also said that postpaid users who opt for the plan worth Rs 499 and above plans will be offered five free gold games every month.

Vi Games

Image: Vi

Vodafone Idea, also known as Vi, today launched a new gaming service in India dubbed as the Vi Games. Vi Games has been launched in partnership with Nazara Technologies, which is an India-based gaming company. The newly launched gaming service will give Vodafone Idea users access to over 1,200 mobile games all within the Vi app. Also Read - Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans under Rs 400 with high-speed data, added benefits

This new section will be available via the Games tab in the Vi app, which sits right next to the Home and Live TV tabs. The company said that Vi Games on the Vi App will offer an immersive gaming experience of Android and HTML5-based mobile games across 10 popular genres, which includes action, adventure, arcade, casual, education, fun, puzzle, racing, sports and strategy. Also Read - Airtel, BSNL beat Reliance Jio to add more new subscribers in December

Furthermore, the telecom giant said, Vi Games will initially have casual gaming content and that it will include the ability to host social gaming and esports events gradually in the future. Also Read - After Vodafone Idea, Airtel hints towards a tariff hike in 2022

As far as the availability is concerned, Vodafone Idea said that the content in Vi Games will be available as a part of three categories, which included Free Games, Platinum Games and Gold Games.

– The company said that Vi Games will host over 250 free games and come sans any charges or in-game purchases.

– The Platinum Games will be available on a pay-per-download basis through a Platinum Pass that will cost Rs 25 to the postpaid users and Rs 26 to the prepaid users.

– Lastly, the Gold Games will be available through a Gold Pass that will offer 30 Gold games at a price of Rs 50 for the postpaid subscribers and Rs 56 for the prepaid subscribers. It will come with a validity of 30 days.

– Additionally, the company announced that postpaid users who opt for the plan worth Rs 499 and above plans will be offered five free gold games every month.

“We see gaming as a major focus area of our digital content strategy and we intend to build a comprehensive play encompassing most facets of gaming with the aim of establishing Vi as a preferred destination for both, casual as well as serious gamers. Our partnership with Nazara Technologies will elevate the gaming experience that we offer to our consumers through a wide bouquet of exclusive games available on the Vi app for our users,” Vodafone Idea, Chief Marketing Officer, Avneesh Khosla said while announcing Vi Games.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 14, 2022 2:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google will soon let you pay for parking using your voice: Here s how
Apps
Google will soon let you pay for parking using your voice: Here s how
How to register for Ayushman Bharat Scheme online in simple steps

How To

How to register for Ayushman Bharat Scheme online in simple steps

Vodafone Idea launches Vi Games in India

Gaming

Vodafone Idea launches Vi Games in India

How to uninstall Cortana on a Windows PC in a few simple steps

How To

How to uninstall Cortana on a Windows PC in a few simple steps

Airbnb announces new tech hub in Bengaluru, plans to hire engineers, specialists

News

Airbnb announces new tech hub in Bengaluru, plans to hire engineers, specialists

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google will soon let you pay for parking using your voice: Here s how

How to register for Ayushman Bharat Scheme online in simple steps

Vodafone Idea launches Vi Games in India

Airbnb announces new tech hub in Bengaluru, plans to hire engineers, specialists

Instagram banned in Russia

How one fake Telegram account could have led to the end of Russia-Ukraine war

Is Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Better Than Samsung Galaxy S22? Specs, Features And Price Comparison - Watch

Instagram Tutorial: Here's How You Can Recover Your Forgotten Instagram Password - Checkout Video

Here are our initial thoughts about the Realme 9 5G SE

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G first impressions: Light on the foot

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vodafone Idea launches Vi Games in India

Gaming

Vodafone Idea launches Vi Games in India
Best prepaid plan under Rs 200 from Airtel, BSNL, VI, and Reliance Jio

Telecom

Best prepaid plan under Rs 200 from Airtel, BSNL, VI, and Reliance Jio
Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans under Rs 400 with high-speed data, added benefits

Telecom

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans under Rs 400 with high-speed data, added benefits
Airtel, BSNL beat Jio to add more new subscribers in December

Telecom

Airtel, BSNL beat Jio to add more new subscribers in December
Airtel to go for second round of tariff hike in 2022

Telecom

Airtel to go for second round of tariff hike in 2022

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 10 Pro भारत में इन रंगों में होगा लॉन्च! RAM और स्टोरेज ऑप्शन भी लीक

Telegram में आए कई मजेदार फीचर्स, इन्हें यूज किया तो नहीं आएगी WhatsApp की याद

Free Fire MAX के Chrono कैरेक्टर के साथ बनाएं इन पेट का कॉम्बिनेशन, आसानी से जीत पाएंगे गेम

Russia Ukraine War: रूस ने Instagram को किया बैन, Meta पर लगाया लोगों को भड़काने का आरोप

यूट्यूब पर बिना ऐड दिखाता था वीडियो, अब बंद हो रहा यह ऐप

Latest Videos

Google Update: Google Photos, Messages, Gborad Get Major Updates, Checkout Video

News

Google Update: Google Photos, Messages, Gborad Get Major Updates, Checkout Video
Is Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Better Than Samsung Galaxy S22? Specs, Features And Price Comparison - Watch

Reviews

Is Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Better Than Samsung Galaxy S22? Specs, Features And Price Comparison - Watch
Instagram Tutorial: Here's How You Can Recover Your Forgotten Instagram Password - Checkout Video

Features

Instagram Tutorial: Here's How You Can Recover Your Forgotten Instagram Password - Checkout Video
Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 9 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Camera Setup, Check Price And Specs Here

News

Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 9 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Camera Setup, Check Price And Specs Here

News

Google will soon let you pay for parking using your voice: Here s how
Apps
Google will soon let you pay for parking using your voice: Here s how
How to register for Ayushman Bharat Scheme online in simple steps

How To

How to register for Ayushman Bharat Scheme online in simple steps
Vodafone Idea launches Vi Games in India

Gaming

Vodafone Idea launches Vi Games in India
Airbnb announces new tech hub in Bengaluru, plans to hire engineers, specialists

News

Airbnb announces new tech hub in Bengaluru, plans to hire engineers, specialists
Instagram banned in Russia

Apps

Instagram banned in Russia

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers