Watch Dogs 2 to be give out for free during Ubisoft Forward

The upcoming Ubisoft Forward is set to take place on July 12 which is on Sunday. And the developer has announced that it will be giving away Watch Dogs 2 for free during this event. This will be limited to PC and not other platforms. The Forward showcase will reveal more details about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Hyper Scape. It is also expected to reveal some upcoming Ubisoft games as well. Also Read - Ubisoft announces Hyper Scape Battle Royale game for PC

How to get Watch Dogs 2 for free

To claim a free copy of Watch Dogs 2 during the Ubisoft Forward event, players have to log in to Uplay between the end of the Trackmania session and the end of the main show. Also Read - Ubisoft teases futuristic battle royale game called Hyper Scape

Ubisoft Forward: Details

Ubisoft announced in a press note that it will be holding a E3 style online conference called Ubisoft Forward 2020. This is an alternative to holding a press conference at the E3 which was cancelled due to the Covid-19 situation. The company had announced that it would be holding an alternate event when the E3 was cancelled. And Ubisoft had confirmed that the Forward event will feature “exclusive game news, reveals, and more”. Ubisoft Forward will be held on July 12 at 12PM PDT/9PM CEST (12.30PM IST). Also Read - Ubisoft has made Far Cry 5 free-to-play for a weekend

The company is expected to reveal news about the delayed games. That list includes games like Watch Dogs: Legion, Gods and Monsters, and Rainbow Six Quarantine. Ubisoft already gave us a short glimpse at the gameplay of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. That was at the Xbox Series X Gameplay reveal event. It is set to be released on Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The game will be released this holiday season.

Xbox held its first look of gameplay on Xbox Series X live stream. The stream included first looks and trailers of a bunch of new exciting games. The Xbox stream included first look for fans at next-gen gameplay, trailers and sneak peeks form a wide variety of partners across the globe and industry.