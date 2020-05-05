comscore WATCH: PUBG dad gets one-hand kill while playing with baby
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • WATCH: PUBG dad gets one-hand kill while playing with baby
News

WATCH: PUBG dad gets one-hand kill while playing with baby

Gaming

The PUBG video we found today is a fun one where a streamer dad playing with his baby while streaming PUBG gets a one-hand kill.

  • Published: May 5, 2020 4:42 PM IST
PUBG MP5

We’ve posted quirky videos from PUBG and people playing it and getting kills before. And the video we found today is a fun one where a streamer dad playing with his baby while streaming PUBG gets a one-hand kill. He does this all the while playing with his baby. The video was posted on Reddit by user Nitesan who is also the dad in the screen. Also Read - PUBG update 7.1 with reworked Vikendi goes live on Test Server

The video is not a long one and is only 22 seconds in length. The video shows that the player is prone inside a house and has placed a couple of gas canister near the door. His character seems to be aiming at the canister with an MK-14 weapon. In the real world, which can be seen in the camera input the user seems to be playing with his baby. Also Read - New PUBG update induces crashes, fixed within hours


They keep swiveling in his chair, and then he hears enemies approaching and gets ready to intercept them with just one hand on the mouse, all the while holding his baby in the other hand. As soon as the two enemies enter the shack, he blows up the gas canister killing them instantly. Check it out here. Also Read - PUBG update 6.3 going live on console with Panzerfaust, other changes

PUBG Dad’ing from r/PUBATTLEGROUNDS

The new PUBG update 7.1 which brings season 7 of the game is now live on the main server. This new update brings back the Vikendi map after a rework. The Vikendi map was retired when Season 6 was introduced. During that time, the devs have put a lot of work into making PUBG’s frosty Battleground something new and special.

PUBG Season 7 update set to go live on Xbox today

Also Read

PUBG Season 7 update set to go live on Xbox today

Vikendi has had quite a few changes since we saw it last. It has an updated terrain, adjusted snow levels (and then readjusted them based on player test feedback), changed cities and landmarks, added a multi-track railway system to help navigate the island, and even converted the quaint Dino Park into Dinoland, the Prehistoric Park of the Future.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 5, 2020 4:42 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi TWS 2 set to launch in India on May 8
News
Xiaomi Mi TWS 2 set to launch in India on May 8
Apple iPhone SE 2020 and OnePlus 8 Pro tell the tale of smartphone market

Opinions

Apple iPhone SE 2020 and OnePlus 8 Pro tell the tale of smartphone market

Here's how to video record Google's 3D animals and objects

How To

Here's how to video record Google's 3D animals and objects

Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone with 144Hz display, likely surfaces online

News

Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone with 144Hz display, likely surfaces online

Huawei and Honor AppGallery gets MapmyIndia Move app onboard for Indian users

News

Huawei and Honor AppGallery gets MapmyIndia Move app onboard for Indian users

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Xiaomi Mi TWS 2 set to launch in India on May 8

Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone with 144Hz display, likely surfaces online

Huawei and Honor AppGallery gets MapmyIndia Move app onboard for Indian users

Google, Apple screenshots show COVID-19 tracker in action

Samsung announces Stay Home, Stay Happy pre-book offers

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

Related Topics

Related Stories

WATCH: PUBG dad gets one-hand kill while playing with baby

Gaming

WATCH: PUBG dad gets one-hand kill while playing with baby
PUBG Mobile: Here's how to get that win on Cold Front Survival

How To

PUBG Mobile: Here's how to get that win on Cold Front Survival
PUBG Mobile: Mad Miramar changes teased in tour video

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Mad Miramar changes teased in tour video
PUBG Mobile adds Naughty Kitty Set to the Classic Crate

Gaming

PUBG Mobile adds Naughty Kitty Set to the Classic Crate
PUBG Mobile 'Mad Miramar' update coming on May 7

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 'Mad Miramar' update coming on May 7

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 9 Pro को खरीदने का मौका, ऐसे बचा सकते हैं 1000 रुपये

भारत में WhatsApp Pay सर्विस मई महीने के अंत तक हो सकती है शुरू

स्मार्टफोन में इंस्टॉल नहीं है आरोग्य सेतु एप? हो सकती है सजा

जल्द लॉन्च होगा हुवावे का नया स्मार्टफोन, कम कीमत में मिलेंगे दमदार फीचर्स

Mi 10 स्मार्टफोन को कर सकते हैं प्री-ऑर्डर, फ्री मिलेगा 2499 रुपये का वायरलेस पावर बैंक

Latest Videos

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Features

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device
Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features
Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay

Hands On

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay
Best Phones under 40000

Features

Best Phones under 40000

News

Xiaomi Mi TWS 2 set to launch in India on May 8
News
Xiaomi Mi TWS 2 set to launch in India on May 8
Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone with 144Hz display, likely surfaces online

News

Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone with 144Hz display, likely surfaces online
Huawei and Honor AppGallery gets MapmyIndia Move app onboard for Indian users

News

Huawei and Honor AppGallery gets MapmyIndia Move app onboard for Indian users
Google, Apple screenshots show COVID-19 tracker in action

News

Google, Apple screenshots show COVID-19 tracker in action
Samsung announces Stay Home, Stay Happy pre-book offers

Deals

Samsung announces Stay Home, Stay Happy pre-book offers