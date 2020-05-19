comscore WATCH: PUBG player flies in the air like an exploded car next to him
News

WATCH: PUBG player flies in the air like an exploded car next to him

Gaming

This video that we found on Reddit shows how the properties of a vehicle was transferred to a player in PUBG.

  Published: May 19, 2020 7:26 PM IST
PUBG Video

One of the biggest problems faced by PUBG since the launch of the game are bugs. While bugs make life miserable for those that experience it, sometimes it ends up making funny videos. This one that we found on Reddit shows how the properties of a vehicle was transferred to a player in the game. Also Read - PUBG update 7.2 now live on Test Servers with Ranked Mode and bots

The video was shared on Reddit by user Isiloki and is titled “PUBG vehicle’s physic, but applied to a player. We didn’t know how he died, so we went and checked the replay…we had a good laugh.” It shows how their squad has a player taken down and their vehicle hits a tree. The other three players disembark and engage the enemies. Also Read - PUBG update 7.1 with reworked Vikendi goes live on Test Server

Another two get taken down, and the enemies throw a grenade near the vehicle. The last surviving person who is on the other side of the tree watches as the vehicle opposite explodes. Then suddenly, the last surviving player flies into the air instead of the car in front of him. Only vehicles in PUBG shoot towards the sky when a grenade or gas can explodes near it. The poor last surviving player drops from the height and dies. Also Read - New PUBG update induces crashes, fixed within hours

PUBG vehicle’s physic, but applied to a player. We didn’t know how he died, so we went and checked the replay…we had a good laugh. from r/PUBATTLEGROUNDS

Similarly, recently we shared a video where a dad playing PUBG gets one-hand kill while playing with baby. A new PUBG update 7.2 recently went live on the test server. This update is the first one to arrive after the Vikendi map reword hit with update 7.1. This is massive update with a lot of changes in it, and the primary ones include Ranked Mode, addition of bots to the game, and weapon and armor balances.

With this new update bots are officially on the PC version of PUBG as well. PC was the last version of the game that didn’t feature bot opponents. Players wanted the devs to add a ranked mode to the game which is also finally happening with this update.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: May 19, 2020 7:26 PM IST

