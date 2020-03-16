comscore PUBG player stumbles into secret party, forgets about reviving friend
WATCH: PUBG player stumbles into secret party, forgets about reviving friend

The video shared on Reddit shows the player stumbling into a secret party and just hanging out without bothering to revive his downed friend.

PUBG Party

We have shown you some ridiculous things about PUBG that surface on Reddit. But this time it’s quite a fun one that we have come across. In a new video that has been shared on Reddit by user u/EnormousEarl_Youtube, the player can be seen stumbling into a secret party and just hanging out without bothering to revive his downed friend. Though this seems like an easy choice in the dilemma, it just turns out funny.

The clip begins with the player running about in the Hacienda del Patron on the Miramar map. His teammate goes down and he heads towards where his downed teammate is when he hears music coming from a direction. On more investigation he comes across a room with the music coming out of. He tries to open the door which is shut in his face by someone inside. But he persists and goes in to find three players dancing off to music coming from the open channel on someone. The unusual part in all this is that all the party seems to have a dress code which is to have nothing but the underoos on.

People be quitting this game because of the ping controversy, cheaters, performance issues, etc… I keep playing for dumb moments like this. from r/PUBATTLEGROUNDS

The user obliges to the party dress code and busts some moves. When all seems to be going well with the party, and his downed teammate all but forgotten, someone plays party pooper. The floor is lit on fire by a molotov cocktail which ensures the party is lit but sadly kills all the party goers.

The video has been titled “People be quitting this game because of the ping controversy, cheaters, performance issues, etc… I keep playing for dumb moments like this.” It just goes to show that the game may be losing out on players everyday but there are some who still come back for the fun moments.

