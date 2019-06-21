Japanese tech company Sony has not announced any specific details about the upcoming Sony PlayStation 5, but some information has seeped out. Some specifications of the PS5 which Sony is calling the “Next Generation (under development)” console is out. Now, a video showing the level load times of the PS4 Pro and PS5 is out, and there is dramatic difference. According to a report by The Verge, Sony showed the video during an investors meet. The video uses the Marvel’s Spider-Man to show the level loading times and dynamic content loading abilities.

The difference in the loading times of the PS4 and the PS5 is dramatically large. The PS4 takes 8.10 seconds to load the level, while the PS5 does it in just 0.83 seconds. This is because the Sony PlayStation 5 is set to come with an SSD while the PS4 has an HDD for storage. This means all the load times on the PS5 will be lower than the PS4. Apart from the initial load times of games the video also shows the improvement in the dynamic content loading abilities. Fast travelling on Spider-Man is possible much quicker without any slowing or stuttering graphics.

Sony's official video comparing performance of PS4 Pro vs next-gen PlayStation pic.twitter.com/2eUROxKFLq — Takashi Mochizuki (@mochi_wsj) May 21, 2019

The report also mentions that Sony plans to keep supporting the PS4 for at least the next three years. Sony referred to the PS4 as the “the engine of engagement and profitability” at the investor’s meet. Considering that Sony sold 100 million units of the PS4 worldwide, this is a great move from Sony. Some details of the PS5 was revealed at an interview by Mark Cerny, the lead architect of the company’s new console. And it seems that we will not be seeing the new console arrive in 2019.

According to previous reports, the PlayStation 5 will be backwards compatible for PS4 games. The PS5 will also be coming with support for 8K resolutions, and will be compatible with PS VR kits, which include both present and future versions. The PS5 will feature 3D audio, and there are no details about it yet. Sony has even partnered with a number of studios who are already working on next-gen games. And what’s more is that it will boast of ray-tracing technology and that will be courtesy of an expanded partnership with AMD and its chip software will be an integral part of the PS5’s internal architecture.