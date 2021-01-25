FAU-G action game is all set to launch in India on February 26, on 72nd Republic Day. The game is initially said to release for Android users and later followed by iPhone users. FAU-G is being referred to as the alternative for PUBG Mobile, which is currently banned in the country. PUBG Mobile was banned in India last year alongside hundreds of other Chinese applications including TikTok, Camscanner, among others. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India launch difficult, govt decides to continue the ban

Before the game is released, let’s take a quick look at what is FAU-G, how to download FAU-G, devices that will support FAU-G, and how to pre-register the FAU-G game, and all other details right here. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India launch latest updates: 5 key developments to know

What is FAU-G

FAU-G is an action game that is all set to launch in India tomorrow on India’s 72nd Republic Day. The game has been developed by a Bengaluru based company called nCore Games, headed by Vishal Gondal. The first episode of the game is about Galwan Valley. At the launch, the game will be available in story mode only. Gondal previously confirmed to BGR India that other game modes including multiplayer mode, among others, will be available for players via updates. Also Read - FAU-G will release on January 26: Five things you must know

How to download FAU-G

FAU-G will launch in India on January 26. The game will be released for Android users first on the Google Play store. You can directly head to the Google Play store to download the game. Gondal confirmed to BGR India that the first version of the game will be for high-end and mid-range smartphones. Later this year, the company could launch the FAU-G Lite version for budget phone users in the country.

When will FAU-G launch in India

FAU-G is all set to launch in India on 72nd Republic Day, January 26. As soon as the game is released it will be available for download on the Google Play store.

Devices that will support FAU-G

As mentioned earlier, the FAU-G game will be first available for Android users. It can be downloaded from Play Store. For iPhone users, the action game will be available later this year.

How to pre-register FAU-G

FAU-G pre-registration went live on November 30 on Google Play Store. You can still pre-register the game by heading over to the Play store. If you do register Play store will notify you as soon as the game releases.