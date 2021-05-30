What to expect from Bethesda at Microsoft's Xbox E3 2021 showcase

Microsoft recently acquired Bethesda for $7.5 billion, and the company has now announced that it will be hosting its first joint E3 2021 showcase event on June 13 at 1 PM ET, which converts to 10:30 PM IST. This will be a 90-minute event, during which, the company is expected to reveal its new games, world premiers and more. The Xbox E3 2021 showcase will be made available to viewers across platforms including Twitter, YouTube, Twitch and Facebook. Also Read - Computex 2021: When and how to watch, what to expect

Aaron Greenberg, general manager of Xbox games marketing has announced in a blog post that the showcase will focus on games from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and other partners from around the world.

To recall, earlier this year, Microsoft acquired ZeniMax, the parent company of Bethesda for $7.5 billion in cash. Bethesda is the video game publisher behind popular game franchises like the Doom series and the Fallout series.

What will Bethesda showcase at the Xbox E3 2021 showcase?

As of now, Bethesda has not announced if it will have a dedicated segment during the showcase. However, Microsoft’s teaser image for the showcase includes both Halo Infinite art and a reference to the E3 2018 Starfield teaser.

Games, Games, Games 🗣️

World Premieres 🎬

New titles on @XboxGamePass ⏫ Save the date for the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase: https://t.co/ezcMtO6JM6 | #XboxBethesda pic.twitter.com/WHVbgZl5Fo — Xbox (@Xbox) May 26, 2021

It is being hinted that Bethesda might show off the first Starfield gameplay footage at the event. Rumours state that the company will announce the Starfield release date at E3, target at 2022, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Some reports also state that the company might showcase a teaser for The Elder Scrolls 6. Apart from this, it is expected to showcase more of Arkane’s Deathloop and Tango’s Ghostwire: Tokyo. Both of these games are slated to ship by the end of 2021. Deathloop is still expected to be a PC, PS5 exclusive at launch, whereas, Ghostwire’s Xbox version could ship by the end of 2022. This is because Microsoft has promised to honour all pre-takeover exclusivity deals.

The company could also end up showing off Fallout 76 and or announce Fallout 5, which is least likely. It is always possible that the company could end up showcasing an altogether new franchise.

What will Microsoft showcase?

Apart from all the Xbox and PC gaming announcements, Microsoft is expected to announce details on Halo Infinite, along with details about the upcoming new titles in the Fable and Forza Motorsport series.