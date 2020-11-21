PUBG Mobile India is all set to re-launch in India but when? This is the question that every gamer in the country has in mind but there is no clear answer to it as of yet. The company has already started teasing the Indian version of the battle royale game dubbed PUBG Mobile India on its official social media channels as well on its website. This hints at the imminent launch. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India download link briefly listed on official website: Report

Meanwhile, a teaser on a post on the PUBG Mobile India fan page suggests that the game could launch in just a few hours but we would suggest you take this piece of information with a pinch of salt given the company is yet to officially announce the release date of PUBG Mobile India.

As far as the teasers are concerned it appears that the PUBG Mobile India should be released in the next few weeks or so. The company has all plans in place to make the game available for Indian players. But to return to India PUBG Mobile will first need to address all concerns raised by the Indian government. The company has already confirmed that it's going to take the privacy and security of users' data seriously.

Earlier this month, PUBG Corporation and Bluehole parent company Krafton announced a partnership with Microsoft to deploy its products using the company’s Azure cloud computing service. The company has also said that the game will be tailored as per the requirements of the Indian players. PUBG also announced a team of 100 members to enhance local communications.

Lately, a report suggested that APK link and Google Play Store link of PUBG Mobile India appeared briefly on the official website. This hints that the company is gearing up to bring the game very soon. However, as said, the game will only be back to India once the Indian government approves and PUBG Mobile addresses the raised concerns.