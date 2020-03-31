comscore WHO aligns with game companies to promote social distancing
WHO aligns with game companies to promote social distancing

Gaming

WHO is working with major game developers to promote gaming with the hashtag #PlayApartTogether.

  • Published: March 31, 2020 12:26 PM IST
Play Apart together

The WHO or the World Health Organisation is taking the fight against coronavirus seriously. And in that effort the international organisation has even recommended playing video games. This comes after the fact that the organisation had classified gaming as a disorder a while back. But it has since changed its spirit towards gaming which is a multi-billion dollar industry around the world.

Gaming has seen a surge in the last few years, but it has clearly been a winner in these times of home isolation. According to statistics the gaming platforms have seen a surge like never before. With whole countries in lockdown, the industry is currently booming. And WHO admits that this is an effective way to spend time while socializing with people at the same time. It is effective because it promotes the philosophy of social distancing now more than ever. And now it seems like the WHO is working with major game developers to promote gaming with the hashtag #PlayApartTogether. Some of the biggest names in the world of gaming like Activision and Riot have provided statements in the matter.

United Nations special envoy, Raymond Chambers, said in a statement, “During this challenging time, I applaud the ingenuity of partners from all sectors who are stepping up to assist in efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, the World Health Organization (WHO) will enlist the global gaming industry to reach millions with important messages to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.” He added, “The games sector will launch #PlayApartTogether, an initiative to inform and encourage their vast network of users to follow the WHO’s important health guidelines-including physical distancing, hand hygiene and other powerful preventive actions to slow the spread of COVID-19. Through this unifying hashtag, companies will encourage conversation within their games and on social media.”

WHO had labelled gaming as a disorder, now suggests it during lockdown for coronavirus

“I thank the games industry for stepping up to help bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope this campaign to #PlayApartTogether encourages even more people to stay safe and healthy while they help flatten the curve and save lives.”

Activision Blizzard CEO, Bobby Kotick, said, “It’s never been more critical to ensure people stay safely connected to one another. Games are the perfect platform because they connect people through the lens of joy, purpose and meaning. We are proud to participate in such a worthwhile and necessary initiative.”

While Nicolo Laurent, CEO of Riot Games said, “Physical distancing shouldn’t mean social isolation! Let’s stay physically apart – and take other public health steps such as hand hygiene – to help flatten the curve and #PlayApartTogether to help power through this crisis. For Rioters, playing games is more than just a game; it’s a meaningful life pursuit. And now, for the billions of players around the world, playing games could help the pursuit of saving lives. Let’s beat this COVID-19 boss battle together.”

  • Published Date: March 31, 2020 12:26 PM IST

