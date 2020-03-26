comscore WHO had labelled gaming as a disorder; now suggests it
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • WHO had labelled gaming as a disorder, now suggests it during lockdown for coronavirus
News

WHO had labelled gaming as a disorder, now suggests it during lockdown for coronavirus

Gaming

The WHO has in a statement mentioned the different kinds of things people can do during this period at home.

  • Published: March 26, 2020 2:58 PM IST
Gaming xbox

The coronavirus crisis has been labelled the greatest pandemic of the 21st century. The World Health Organization or the WHO has taken an active role in informing people about how to combat this deadly disease. Approximately 210000 reported cases of coronavirus and 9000 lives have been lost up until now. Almost the whole world is in lockdown as these numbers steadily grow.

With people in their homes, the WHO has in a statement mentioned the different kinds of things people can do during this period at home. And surprisingly the Director General of WHO in its statement happened to mention games which it had previously classified as a disorder. “Gaming disorder is defined in the 11th Revision of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11) as a pattern of gaming behavior (“digital-gaming” or “video-gaming”) characterized by impaired control over gaming, increasing priority given to gaming over other activities to the extent that gaming takes precedence over other interests and daily activities, and continuation or escalation of gaming despite the occurrence of negative consequences.” WHO had said in its Gaming Disorder statement. Though he is not explicit in the reference it is hinted at and can be implied.

GOG is offering 27 games for free and discounts on many

Also Read

GOG is offering 27 games for free and discounts on many

WHO DG statement on coronavirus

We will be providing more advice on how to stay healthy at home in the coming days and weeks.

Fifth, look after your mental health. It’s normal to feel stressed, confused and scared during a crisis. Talking to people you know and trust can help.

Supporting other people in your community can help you as much as it does them. Check in on neighbours, family and friends. Compassion is a medicine.

Listen to music, read a book or play a game.

And try not to read or watch too much news if it makes you anxious. Get your information from reliable sources once or twice a day.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 26, 2020 2:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals pre-order offers
News
Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals pre-order offers
Google introduces Android Performance Tuner and other tools for developers

Gaming

Google introduces Android Performance Tuner and other tools for developers

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

News

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

Reliance Jio Rs 498 free recharge message is fake

Telecom

Reliance Jio Rs 498 free recharge message is fake

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) LTE tablet launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) LTE tablet launched

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals pre-order offers

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) LTE tablet launched

Marshall Uxbridge Voice features built-in Alexa support

Coronavirus: India may be working on a tracker app

How AI will change the way social products are experienced

How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

BGR India Giveaway

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

News

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra
Reliance Jio Rs 498 free recharge message is fake

Telecom

Reliance Jio Rs 498 free recharge message is fake
Coronavirus: India may be working on a tracker app

News

Coronavirus: India may be working on a tracker app
WHO had labelled gaming as a disorder; now suggests it

Gaming

WHO had labelled gaming as a disorder; now suggests it
Huawei to extend product warranty till June

News

Huawei to extend product warranty till June

हिंदी समाचार

Poco F2 के नाम से ये स्मार्टफोन हो सकता है भारत में लॉन्च, मिला हिंट!

Apple iPhone 12 का रेंडर आया सामने, नॉचलेस फुल स्क्रीन होगी डिस्प्ले

Coronavirus Party की सलाह देने वाले अकाउंट के खिलाफ ट्विटर ने उठाया बड़ा कदम

Samsung Galaxy Tab A हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है इसकी कीमत और फीचर्स

Free Fire ने भारत में लॉन्च किया नया कैंपेन #IndiaKaBattleRoyale

News

Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals pre-order offers
News
Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals pre-order offers
Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

News

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) LTE tablet launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) LTE tablet launched
Marshall Uxbridge Voice features built-in Alexa support

News

Marshall Uxbridge Voice features built-in Alexa support
Coronavirus: India may be working on a tracker app

News

Coronavirus: India may be working on a tracker app