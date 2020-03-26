WHO had labelled gaming as a disorder; now suggests it

The coronavirus crisis has been labelled the greatest pandemic of the 21st century. The World Health Organization or the WHO has taken an active role in informing people about how to combat this deadly disease. Approximately 210000 reported cases of coronavirus and 9000 lives have been lost up until now. Almost the whole world is in lockdown as these numbers steadily grow.

With people in their homes, the WHO has in a statement mentioned the different kinds of things people can do during this period at home. And surprisingly the Director General of WHO in its statement happened to mention games which it had previously classified as a disorder. “Gaming disorder is defined in the 11th Revision of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11) as a pattern of gaming behavior (“digital-gaming” or “video-gaming”) characterized by impaired control over gaming, increasing priority given to gaming over other activities to the extent that gaming takes precedence over other interests and daily activities, and continuation or escalation of gaming despite the occurrence of negative consequences.” WHO had said in its Gaming Disorder statement. Though he is not explicit in the reference it is hinted at and can be implied.

WHO DG statement on coronavirus

We will be providing more advice on how to stay healthy at home in the coming days and weeks.

Fifth, look after your mental health. It’s normal to feel stressed, confused and scared during a crisis. Talking to people you know and trust can help.

Supporting other people in your community can help you as much as it does them. Check in on neighbours, family and friends. Compassion is a medicine.

Listen to music, read a book or play a game.

And try not to read or watch too much news if it makes you anxious. Get your information from reliable sources once or twice a day.