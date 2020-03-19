comscore WinZO brings PUBG Mobile online tournaments in 10 regional languages
WinZO brings PUBG Mobile online tournaments in 10 regional languages

WinZO will be now conducting free-to-enter PUBG Mobile tournaments with prizes over Rs 1 crore per month.

  • Published: March 19, 2020 5:03 PM IST
Black Shark 2 PUBG

Vernacular social gaming platform WinZO has entered into a partnership with Tencent Games India to bring PUBG Mobile tournaments on the platform. WinZO will be now conducting free-to-enter PUBG Mobile tournaments with prizes over Rs 1 crore per month.

WinZO crossed the 20 million install base mark in a record time of less than a year. It had 90 percent of its players playing from T2 to T5 cities of India. The platform has recorded more than 2 million bank accounts linked and is already clocking 200 million microtransactions per month. The average time spent is more than 55 minutes.

WinZO has managed to penetrate the non-urban regions of India. Around 80 percent of the players are consuming the content of the app in their own languages including Marathi, Hindi, Bangla, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Punjabi and Bhojpuri. Thi is a first-of-its-kind truly vernacular esports experience for the massively popular PUBG Mobile. This will not only empower the gamers in Tier II to Tier V Indian cities to play the game but also make them acquainted with the rapidly emerging and prestigious esports leagues of the likes of ESL and Tencent’s own PUBG Mobile global esports. This comes in after esports entered as an official category in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Paavan Nanda, co-founder, WinZO Games, said: “This is one more step towards our endeavour to be all and end all destinations for a holistic entertainment experience. Tencent India’s trust in WinZO is a testament to our unique vision and our distinctive strategy to develop a Netflix of Gaming. Together we aspire to bring the best gaming experience to the mobile first audience of Bharat.”

WinZO offers more than 70 games on its platform; PUBG Mobile, Cricket, Carrom etc to name a few. It has multiple format like 24×7 Tournaments, Real time multiplayer format, and the Versus mode. The ticket for most games varies from Free entry to Rs 25 per entry.

  • Published Date: March 19, 2020 5:03 PM IST

