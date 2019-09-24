comscore Women more active mobile gamers than men in India: Survey
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Women more active mobile gamers than men in India: Survey
News

Women more active mobile gamers than men in India: Survey

Gaming

Seventy-five percent of those surveyed played games for up to two hours on their smartphones

  • Published: September 24, 2019 1:06 PM IST
Pokemon go mobile gaming women

Contrary to common social perceptions, mobile gaming is no longer limited to a specific gender. And women are more active than men when it comes to playing mobile games on their smartphones. Apparently they play up to several times in a week, a new survey by CyberMedia Research revealed.

CMR’s ‘Go’ programme surveyed 2,000 smartphone owners. And an astonishing 95 percent of women surveyed are very active mobile gamers as compared to 86 per cent men.

Seventy-five percent of those surveyed played games for up to two hours on their smartphones. With women (78 percent) spending more time than men (72 percent) while 33 percent of those surveyed played mobile games several times in a week.

“The results have broken some of the most common notions associated with mobile gaming. Women are active in gaming. Yet, it is true to say that they prefer some unique games, and stick with free-to-play games. And women generally speaking, avoid in-app purchases.

“They are hyper-casual gamers, and very much underserved. For the gaming developer community, this cohort represents a significant opportunity,” Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR, said in a statement.

Google launches Play Pass with 350 games and apps to counter Apple Arcade

Also Read

Google launches Play Pass with 350 games and apps to counter Apple Arcade

Factors

Women attributed their taking to mobile gaming to multiple factors. These include their peers and friends, to their spouses and even, ads on social networks.

Among the key benefits cited by the women, playing mobile games happens to be a major stress buster. And gaming is also a mood elevator, thus, serving as a distraction from the constant work pressures or daily chores.

The relative convenience of playing games on smartphones, anywhere, anytime, is an advantage, cited the women.

“Ranging from professionals playing mobile games in between breaks at work, or while on the commute, to women playing games at home amidst breaks from domestic chores, to elderly women keeping up with technology — the demographic profiles of female gamers span across age groups,” said Satya Mohanty, Head-User Research Practice, CMR.

Amongst women, PUBG Mobile (45 percent), Candy Crush (39 percent), Clash of Clans (22 percent) and word puzzles (22 percent) are the four most popular games in India.

With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: September 24, 2019 1:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Redmi K20 discount: Xiaomi Diwali with Mi sale to offer the device for Rs 1
Deals
Redmi K20 discount: Xiaomi Diwali with Mi sale to offer the device for Rs 1
Paytm Mall 'Maha Cashback Carnival' sale begins from September 29

Deals

Paytm Mall 'Maha Cashback Carnival' sale begins from September 29

Vivo U10 with Snapdragon 665 SoC launched in India: Price, offers

News

Vivo U10 with Snapdragon 665 SoC launched in India: Price, offers

Pixelbook Go is an upcoming Google laptop

Laptops

Pixelbook Go is an upcoming Google laptop

Vodafone reduces incoming call validity to 7 days

Telecom

Vodafone reduces incoming call validity to 7 days

Most Popular

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review

Vivo V17 Pro Camera Review

Oppo Reno 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions

Vivo U10 with Snapdragon 665 SoC launched in India: Price, offers

Qualcomm may make an important announcement on September 24

Opera Mini introduces offline file sharing feature

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Android 10 update rolling out

Dish TV to reportedly launch Android TV-based set-top-box soon

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Women more active mobile gamers than men in India: Survey

Gaming

Women more active mobile gamers than men in India: Survey
PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Here are the 4 qualifying teams from Pune

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Here are the 4 qualifying teams from Pune
New iOS 13 feature is making Fortnite and PUBG Mobile unplayabale

Gaming

New iOS 13 feature is making Fortnite and PUBG Mobile unplayabale
PUBG Mobile Lite v0.14.1 live with Golden Woods Map and new rewards

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite v0.14.1 live with Golden Woods Map and new rewards
PUBG Mobile: PUBG Mobile players can get free in-game items

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: PUBG Mobile players can get free in-game items

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Diwali with Mi Sale: 1 रुपये में Redmi K20 और Mi Band 4 को खरीदने का मौका

Oppo A11x स्मार्टफोन बैक में चार कैमरे और 5,000mAh बैटरी के साथ इस कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च

Vivo U10 स्मार्टफोन 5,000mAh battery और Snapdragon 665 SoC के साथ 8,990 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

Oppo Reno Ace स्मार्टफोन एक बार फिर हुआ टीज, 90Hz डिस्प्ले और इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर होगा शामिल

Samsung Galaxy A70s के लॉन्च से पहले फीचर्स और डिजाइन लीक


News

Vivo U10 with Snapdragon 665 SoC launched in India: Price, offers
News
Vivo U10 with Snapdragon 665 SoC launched in India: Price, offers
Qualcomm may make an important announcement on September 24

News

Qualcomm may make an important announcement on September 24
Opera Mini introduces offline file sharing feature

News

Opera Mini introduces offline file sharing feature
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Android 10 update rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Android 10 update rolling out
Dish TV to reportedly launch Android TV-based set-top-box soon

News

Dish TV to reportedly launch Android TV-based set-top-box soon