Bot attempts to play spoilsport to everyone's favourite passtime; Twitter intervenes

There are few things that unite people beyond all boundaries, and Wordle seems to be doing just that in the past few months. While the count of admirers for the word-puzzle game is at its peak, it has seemingly left a few salty, too. And the evidence to that was witnessed in the platform where Wordle has found the most fame. As per Washington Post, Twitter suspended a bot account that responded to people posting about Wordle with the next day’s answer. Also Read - How to use Twitter for latest information on Assembly Elections 2022

As explained by software engineer Robert Reichel in a blog post on January 9, the words for Wordle are stored in a list located in players’ browsers, which are then assigned to the game according to the date they are programmed to do so. It seems like some aggravated Twitter user, fed up with all the Wordle posts, decided to play spoilsport by reverse-engineering the game’s algorithm and revealing the answer beforehand. Also Read - NFT bug bites Twitter, enables NFT Profile Pictures for Twitter Blue users

The bot, which went by the handle @wordlinator, automatically responded to tweets sharing Wordle results with a sarcastic message and the next day’s answer. “Guess what. People don’t care about your mediocre linguistic escapades. To teach you a lesson, tomorrow’s word is,” the message read. Also Read - Twitter finally makes Communities available on Android

Twitter suspended the account citing violations of the platform’s rules about spamming other users with high-volume, unsolicited replies. Accounts are not allowed “to disrupt others’ experience,” the tech giant said in a press release.

The bot account violated the very premise on which Wordle is built upon and relies on to maintain the integrity of solving the puzzle. For what it’s worth, anyone can spoil the game for you by revealing the answer, but most people refrain from doing so. Users seem to be adhering to the basic ethic of letting everyone enjoy a wholesome experience of solving for the word. While most words are simple, some prove to be headscratchers and add to the appeal of the game.