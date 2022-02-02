comscore Wordle has a secret hard mode for players who find it too simple
Wordle has a secret hard mode for players who find it too simple

To enable hard mode, click on the settings icon in the top right corner. The first entry is the key to switch on hard mode.

Wordle

Image Source: CNET

Let’s cut to the chase. If you are here, you probably know about Wordle and its craze that seems to have occupied all logophiles. While many are content with the difficulty involved in solving for the words, there are always a few eloquent ones who aren’t satisfied and wish for it to be harder. For those, there’s news. Wordle has a hard mode that you can turn on and off. Also Read - Saving Wordle for offline use is as easy as pressing right click on your mouse

When you play Wordle for the first time, the game is set on easy mode. To enable hard mode, click on the settings icon in the top right corner. The first entry is the key to switch on hard mode. Click on the button or drag it from left to right to turn it on. Once it turns green, it is on. The best thing is that you can switch between easy and hard during a game. Also Read - New York Times buys the viral Word game, Wordle

Now, just because there’s a hard mode, it doesn’t mean you get difficult words. What changes is the usage of letters to guess the word. By now, you must be used to the colour hints that Wordle provides to assist you with the word. Green means the correct letter in the right spot. Yellow signifies the correct letter but in the wrong spot. Grey just means wrong on all fronts. In the easy mode, you can guess any word. This is what gets tricky on hard mode. You can start with any word, but your subsequent guesses are restricted by hints. For example, if you guessed ARGUE on your first attempt and got yellow tiles for R and G, then you’ll have to include those letters in your subsequent guesses. You cannot guess STEAM in your next attempt to find out more letters, but you could guess GRAND since it contains the letters R and G. Also Read - Game made for love: Wordle and its origins

For users who already use this approach to solve the words, you have been playing the game on hard mode without actually turning the feature on. While it might seem like the obvious strategy, as incorporating the correct guesses gives you a better chance of guessing the final word, it also means you are receiving less feedback on the remaining letters, which makes it more difficult.

  Published Date: February 2, 2022 11:38 PM IST

