Wordle: The Party Game is a board game version of the hit online puzzle
News

Wordle: The Party Game is new board game to spend time solving puzzles in person

Gaming

Wordle: The Party Game is the new board game, according to NYT, could be the best way to spend time with your friends or family.

wordle

Wordle will soon be available to play as a board game.

Wordle is still a fad if you are wondering. The free-to-play puzzle game rose to fame when people were still stuck inside their homes. Then, later, The New York Times acquired Wordle, leading to some criticism that the game might no longer be free. But a paywall never cropped up in the game. Instead, one of the leading publishers experimented with features for Wordle. And the latest development is a new game called Wordle: The Party Game. Also Read - Wordle's migration under NYT sees players lose out on streaks

The New York Times collaborated with American toy company Hasbro to introduce Wordle: The Party Game — the board game version of the hit online game. But before you get excited, this game will be available to users in the US and Canada in October, while pre-ordering is now live. The company has not said whether or not it will roll out the new game to other markets. Also Read - Wordle has a secret hard mode for players who find it too simple

How to play Wordle: The Party Game

The new board game, according to NYT, could be the best way to spend time with your friends or family. It is based on Wordle’s gameplay but with extra frills. As NYT mentioned, Wordle: The Party Game will have multiple rounds and in each of them, a player will be designated as the Wordle host who will write down a Secret Word. Now, other players have to guess this word, which should be five-lettered, in as many as six attempts. “The fewer attempts a player needs, the fewer points they score.” The player with the fewest score will win the game. Also Read - Saving Wordle for offline use is as easy as pressing right click on your mouse

But, over repeated sessions, the game might get a bit monotonous. To avoid that from happening, Wordle: The Party Game will let allow players to bend the rules and include capsules, such as classic play, fast, timed, or teams.

Wordle: The Party Game is the latest attempt at renewing people’s interest in the board game that went viral during the pandemic. Thanks to its simple interface and easy rules, users preferred Wordle over other puzzle games. The New York Times bought the board game for over $1 million earlier this year.

  • Published Date: July 15, 2022 12:19 PM IST

