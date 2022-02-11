comscore Wordle's migration under NYT sees players lose out on streaks
Wordle's migration under NYT sees players lose out on streaks

Wordle shifts to the NYT website; the media outlet's FAQ page now recommends using the same device and browser to play Wordle after the migration.

All Wordle fans knew it was coming. The day Josh Wardle announced The New York Times had bought Wordle, fear had proliferated its fan base. Some obvious, like the possibility of a paywall, and others not so obvious such as losing out on game statistics. The latter came true for many Thursday as Wordle made the transition from powerlanguage.co.uk to nytimes.com/games/wordle. Logging into the original URL will automatically redirect you to the new page, and with it, you might end up losing your streak. Also Read - Wordle has a secret hard mode for players who find it too simple

Wordle users on social media mostly lauded the smooth transition, as most of their statistics remained, barring streaks that were reset to one. Users who had solved the word before the migration had their streaks intact. But once the transition was over, the same users were redirected to the NYT URL, and when they tried reentering the guess they found their streaks had been reset. Also Read - Saving Wordle for offline use is as easy as pressing right click on your mouse

The NYT FAQ page recommends using the same device and browser to play Wordle after the migration. The page read, “We have automatically transferred your game statistics to Wordle’s new home on New York Times Games. If your data looks a little different than you remember, first ensure you are opening the game on the same device and browser you used previously. Your game data is stored locally on your browser and your statistics will automatically transfer without any additional action on your part.” Also Read - New York Times buys the viral Word game, Wordle

For users who hadn’t solved the word yet and completed the puzzle after the migration — even in the original website — statistics increased as normal, including streaks. For people who started off in the UK URL, the page just refreshed after solving the word and stats showed up per usual.

NYT was made aware of the issue and it has been fixed since then. The company was still working on fixing the stats for users who had lost their streaks.

NYT’s full statement read, “Shortly after starting to redirect traffic to our Wordle site at 2:30 PM ET, we identified an issue that affected how a player’s Current Streak was calculated. We discovered the root of the issue and deployed a solution around 7 PM ET (5:30 PM on Friday IST). We can confirm this solution is working for users that visited the New York Times’s Wordle page after the fix was released.

“We are now shifting our focus to addressing the Current Streak metric for users that visited Wordle between 2:30 PM ET and 7 PM ET.

“We are seeing promising indicators that all other statistics were successfully transferred for a majority of our users. Our Care team is acknowledging customer stat/streak outreach and logging them for further troubleshooting support when next steps become available.”

  Published Date: February 11, 2022 12:04 PM IST

