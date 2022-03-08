World of Warcraft next expansion to be revealed on April 19: What to expect

Blizzard is currently gearing up to showcase what’s next for its Warcraft franchise, which it will release on April 19. It will provide players with the first look at the next World of Warcraft expansion that will follow 2020’s Shadowlands. Also Read - Activision announces new Call of Duty game, new Warzone experience for 2022

The developer in a blog post revealed that it will be releasing the first look at the next World of Warcraft expansion on April 19. Also Read - Microsoft aims to bring Call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard games to Nintendo Switch

Note, Blizzard will only reveal the first look at the next expansion on April 19, and has not revealed when it plans to release the expansion to the public. It also did not reveal details for any of the upcoming features, which we will get to see as a part of the expansion. However, it will likely address the fallout of the current Shadowlands expansion.

This will be the ninth expansion released for World of Warcraft and the 10th edition of the overall game, with the original release dating back to 2004. This will be the second time that an expansion was revealed outside of BlizzCon, with the first one being Legion that was revealed at Gamescom 2015.

With the upcoming World of Warcraft expansion, Blizzard might be looking to redeem itself from the criticism it faced for Shadowlands’ weak story and convoluted end game progression systems.

The company released that last major content patch for Shadowlands last month and a minor patch is expected to be rolled out ahead of the next expansion release date. According to a developer update from World of Warcraft game director Ion Hazzikostas, before the next expansion is released, the company intends to enable crossplay between Alliance and Horde characters.

Apart from this, Blizzard also announced that it will be revealing a mobile game, which will take place inside of the Warcraft universe sometime in May. The company did not reveal an exact date for the game’s release.