comscore Wrath of the Lich King Classic will come to World of Warcraft in September
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • World Of Warcraft Wrath Of The Lich King Classic To Launch On September 26
News

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic to launch on September 26

Gaming

Blizzard is bringing the old Wrath of the Lich King Classic expansion to the World of Warcraft Classic in September this year. The expansion will allow players to set foot in Northrend and battle Arthas Menethil.

World of Warcraft

The popular online multi-player game World of Warcraft Classic is getting the Wrath of the Lich King era in September. Blizzard has now announced the release date of the expansion and has also shared a cinematic trailer for the same. Let’s take a look. Also Read - World of Warcraft next expansion to be revealed on April 19: What to expect

Wrath of Lich King is arriving on September 26

The Wrath of the Lich King expansion is set to come to the World of Warcraft Classic on September 26. This expansion will allow fans to enjoy the golden age of WoW.

The expansion will ofter just what you’d expect from the era, which was available in the game back in the days. Now, WoW Classic fans can experience it with stable systems, and obviously, with a faster Internet connection, it’s 2022, after all.

It will let players go on an expedition to Northrend and battle Arthas Menethil in the Icecrown Citadel raid. All sounds good, but the expansion is still a month away, and WoW Classic fans definitely cannot wait for it.

In the meantime, Blizzard has introduced a new mechanic named ‘Joyous Journeys’ for the Burning Crusade Classic players. Players can get a 50 percent experience boost by talking to an innkeeper. This boost will be available till September. It appears to be introduced for WoW fans so that they can keep playing the game until the Wrath of the Lich King expansion drops on September 26.

In related news, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight recently tweaked the gendered language from the expansion. Instead of using the genders – Male and Female, the expansion renamed the genders to “Body 1” and “Body 2,” respectively.

Some WoW fanatics also found code revealing how you can call all the characters depending on their genders. Also, Hazzikostas from Blizzard suggested that the game might allow players to choose the voice of all characters sometime in the near future.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 26, 2022 10:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

World of Warcraft's Wrath of the Lich King Classic expansion is releasing on Sep 26
Gaming
World of Warcraft's Wrath of the Lich King Classic expansion is releasing on Sep 26
Instagram will continue focusing on videos, says Adam Moserri

Apps

Instagram will continue focusing on videos, says Adam Moserri

PSVR2 software features revealed: All details

Gaming

PSVR2 software features revealed: All details

How to download digital voter ID card on your smartphone: Step-by-step guide

How To

How to download digital voter ID card on your smartphone: Step-by-step guide

World's richest crypto billionaire sues Bloomberg for defamation

News

World's richest crypto billionaire sues Bloomberg for defamation

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

World of Warcraft's Wrath of the Lich King Classic expansion is releasing on Sep 26

Instagram will continue focusing on videos, says Adam Moserri

How to download digital voter ID card on your smartphone: Step-by-step guide

World's richest crypto billionaire sues Bloomberg for defamation

MIUI 14 screenshots emerge to reveal features

5G spectrum auction FAQ: What is it and what does it mean for Jio, Airtel, Vi?

How to Check iPhone Original or Fake

Top 5 Smartwatches Under 2000

Hide Status Updates from Specific People on WhatsApp

ASUS targets gaming space with ROG, TUF laptops to achieve aggressive goals in India: Executive

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Review, One Of the 5G Smartphones to Come under Rs. 15000, Check out the Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Review, One Of the 5G Smartphones to Come under Rs. 15000, Check out the Review
How to Check whether Your Brand New iPhone is Original or Fake

Features

How to Check whether Your Brand New iPhone is Original or Fake
WhatsApp is Testing New Group Chat Feature called Past Participants, Watch Video to Know about this feature

News

WhatsApp is Testing New Group Chat Feature called Past Participants, Watch Video to Know about this feature
iOS 16 BETA: Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering iPhone Users this year

News

iOS 16 BETA: Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering iPhone Users this year

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999