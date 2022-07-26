The popular online multi-player game World of Warcraft Classic is getting the Wrath of the Lich King era in September. Blizzard has now announced the release date of the expansion and has also shared a cinematic trailer for the same. Let’s take a look. Also Read - World of Warcraft next expansion to be revealed on April 19: What to expect

Wrath of Lich King is arriving on September 26

The Wrath of the Lich King expansion is set to come to the World of Warcraft Classic on September 26. This expansion will allow fans to enjoy the golden age of WoW.

The expansion will ofter just what you’d expect from the era, which was available in the game back in the days. Now, WoW Classic fans can experience it with stable systems, and obviously, with a faster Internet connection, it’s 2022, after all.

It will let players go on an expedition to Northrend and battle Arthas Menethil in the Icecrown Citadel raid. All sounds good, but the expansion is still a month away, and WoW Classic fans definitely cannot wait for it.

In the meantime, Blizzard has introduced a new mechanic named ‘Joyous Journeys’ for the Burning Crusade Classic players. Players can get a 50 percent experience boost by talking to an innkeeper. This boost will be available till September. It appears to be introduced for WoW fans so that they can keep playing the game until the Wrath of the Lich King expansion drops on September 26.

In related news, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight recently tweaked the gendered language from the expansion. Instead of using the genders – Male and Female, the expansion renamed the genders to “Body 1” and “Body 2,” respectively.

Some WoW fanatics also found code revealing how you can call all the characters depending on their genders. Also, Hazzikostas from Blizzard suggested that the game might allow players to choose the voice of all characters sometime in the near future.