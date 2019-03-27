comscore
  • Xbox and PlayStation are publishing their own video series showing games
Xbox and PlayStation are publishing their own video series showing games

The streams from Sony and Microsoft are supposed to be done on a regular basis.

  Published: March 27, 2019 10:26 AM IST
We recently saw Sony take after Microsoft and Nintendo in what is called a streaming of what plans it has for the PlayStation. It Sony called it State of Play and defined its purpose as, “updates and announcements from the world of PlayStation”. The first episode of this went live on March 25 and was broadcast over the PlayStation channels on Amazon’s Twitch, Google’s YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. Sony has even announced that an on-demand edition will also go live soon.

The first edition of the stream announced VR edition of Iron Man and No Man’s Sky along with other games and even some regular PS4 games. The stream showed new trailers, game announcements, and gameplay footage. And this comes after Microsoft announced its own streaming service called ID@Xbox Game Pass, which was defined as “a stream highlighting great indie games coming soon to (games subscription service) Xbox Game Pass”.

These shows are all set to show new content, gameplay reveals, highlights, and even conversations with the game developers. Xbox even announced indie games like Afterparty and Supermarket Shriek in this stream and even showed a conversation with Night School which is the developer behind Afterparty and Oxenfree previously. These were made live on Xbox’s YouTube channel and it appeared to be a pre-recorded video like the Nintendo Direct.

PlayStation State of Play: Sony announces Iron Man and No Man's Sky coming to VR

PlayStation State of Play: Sony announces Iron Man and No Man's Sky coming to VR

Xbox names its streaming service after its subscription service which is the Xbox Game Pass. But neither Sony nor Microsoft have announced how frequently these streams will be made live, which is unlike Nintendo which actually has a timeline for its streams.

  Published Date: March 27, 2019 10:26 AM IST

