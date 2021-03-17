Xbox cloud gaming teased by Xbox boss on Surface Pro tablet at airport

Microsoft is pushing the concept of cloud gaming hard and its latest efforts include the company testing streaming via web browsers. A previous report mentioned Microsoft internally testing cloud streaming on Chromium-based web browsers. While there’s no official word on an official release, it seems that Phil Spencer, Xbox bossman, is busy testing the Xbox cloud gaming on his portable PC during his trips. Also Read - Xbox Game Pass brings latest Star Wars title among others: Here’s the complete list

Aaron Greenberg, who is the Marketing Lead for Xbox, shared images of Phil playing Destiny 2 on his Surface Pro tablet while waiting at the airport. Phil is seen using the Xbox wireless controller navigating through the menus of the game on his Surface tablet. Sadly, there's no video of the same, which could have otherwise given us an idea about the latency.

It does, however, confirm that you could possibly stream Xbox games on the airport Wi-Fi. If you remember from your voyages around the pre-COVID world, airport Wi-Fi networks are usually slow.

Xbox cloud gaming on web browsers under testing

Previously, an Xbox insider revealed Microsoft’s plans on the browser-based interface of Xbox Cloud gaming. Subscribers could access their games via a dedicated web-based launcher that lists the user’s entire game library. Clicking on any of the available titles will open the game in fullscreen but users will need a controller to play.

The availability of Xbox Cloud gaming via web browsers could open the gates for iPhone and iPad users to stream their Xbox games. Apple blocks all game streaming services on its App Store, which leaves Microsoft to try the browser-based approach.

11/ If you ever wonder what Phil does while waiting for his plane, he is always streaming his Xbox games to whatever device he has with him on the go! #XBOSS 💚🙅🏼‍♂️🎮 pic.twitter.com/6zP2WgAXER — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) March 15, 2021

That said, details about the Xbox Cloud Gaming via web browsers are largely unknown. The current hardware for Xbox Cloud Gaming is relying on the Xbox One S hardware. This means players can’t experience 4K output, improved performance of the Series X generation, and special features like Quick Resume.

Microsoft may, however, open up a public preview of the same in the spring of 2021. Additionally, users of Windows 10 PCs will be able to stream Xbox games via the dedicated Xbox app. Chances are that Phil’s sessions of Destiny 2 could be based on the Xbox streaming app on his Surface tablet.

Currently, Xbox game streaming is available for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Android devices. A monthly Game Pass Ultimate subscription will set you back by Rs 699 per month. The regular Game Pass plan without Xbox Live Gold and EA Play for both PC and Console costs Rs 489 per month.