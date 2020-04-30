comscore Xbox doesn't want to take exploit the Covid-19 situation: Phil Spencer
News

Xbox doesn't want to take exploit the Covid-19 situation: Phil Spencer

Gaming

With the coronavirus pandemic in full force at the moment, gaming has got a huge push, which includes Xbox.

  • Published: April 30, 2020 6:27 PM IST
Xbox Series X Logo

Microsoft Xbox CEO Phil Spencer has come out and spoken up about some of the situation in the company and its decisions. With the coronavirus pandemic in full force at the moment, gaming has got a huge push. And this is potentially a great time even for Xbox, with its increasing views. But it seems like Xbox boss has clarified that the company does not plan to take advantage of this tragic situation. Also Read - Microsoft Xbox users donate ‘hundreds of thousands of dollars' to help fight coronavirus

In an interview with Business Insider, Phil Spencer said that Xbox is trying not to ‘exploit the situation’ for its gain. And it is trying to provide a steady gaming experience instead of leveraging this situation. “We want to be very thoughtful and not exploiting the situation,” Spencer said. “We’re not putting in place any different business tactics or other things. We’re just trying to keep all the services up, trying to keep the games enjoyable, keeping our networks safe and secure. And being there at a time of need. I’m proud that we can provide this activity for people.”

The company has also looked into the fact that business for them is booming while the world is in turmoil. “You wouldn’t wish this is the way we get here,” Phil Spencer said. “We’ve talked [internally at Microsoft] about this. It’s about, ‘How do you feel that gaming is doing well at a time where the world is hurting?'”

Xbox users play games to fight coronavirus; details

The company revealed that players have made more than a hundred thousand individual donations in less than three weeks. Microsoft did not share the exact numbers for the donation and the money raised. However, it did note that Reward members have donated “hundreds of thousands of dollars” this month to the CDC Foundation. Considering the response, the company has just announced a new team-up. Microsoft is now partnering with the United Nations Foundation and GlobalGiving organization to raise relief funds to fight coronavirus. This increases the number of organizations that Xbox users can donate to. It is worth noting that this feature is only available in the United States. If you are in India, then it is better to donate to the different state relief funds.

Microsoft Xbox users donate ‘hundreds of thousands of dollars' to help fight coronavirus

Also Read

Microsoft Xbox users donate ‘hundreds of thousands of dollars' to help fight coronavirus

As part of the announcement, Microsoft recapped how to get started. It noted that users need to be part of the Microsoft Rewards program. Users can easily enroll in the program with the Microsoft Rewards app on Xbox One or head to the microsoftrewards.com website. They can also earn rewards with the help of time-limited “Support A Hero While At Home” punch card.

The company has added more options to earn these rewards. Xbox One users can also complete different Xbox Game Pass Quests to earn the rewards. This announcement comes just weeks after Minecraft partners partnered with the United Nations Development Programme and Heart17 to combat coronavirus.

Story Timeline

Published Date: April 30, 2020 6:27 PM IST
  • Published Date: April 30, 2020 6:27 PM IST

