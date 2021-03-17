If you have subscribed to the Xbox Game Pass on your Xbox console or PC, there are a dozen new gaming titles heading your way. Microsoft has just revealed all the new games you can play on both consoles and PC. The availability of these new games has begun from March 15 and by March 29, there are a dozen new games to try. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Duo 2 with improved software, camera likely to launch this fall

Some of the notable additions to Game Pass include Star Wars: Squadrons, Octopath Traveller, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, and more. Some of these titles require you to have the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, given that EA titles are available only for Ultimate members. Additionally, Game Pass subscribers will have access to special DLC updates to Minecraft and Sea of Thieves. Also Read - Outriders could be coming to Xbox Game Pass, hints company

Xbox Game Pass gets new titles in March

Here’s a complete list of all the titles visiting the Game Pass subscribers in March for both consoles and PCs. Also Read - Xbox Game Pass adds 20 Bethesda games: Dishonored, Doom, Wolfenstein, Fallout, and more

Week of March 15:

– Undertale (Available now on Console and PC)

– Empire of Sin (Available from March 18 on Console and PC)

– Nier: Automata (Available from March 18 on PC)

– Star Wars: Squadrons (Available from March 18 on Console)

– Torchlight III (Available from March 18 on PC)

Week of March 22:

– Genesis Noir (Available from March 25 on Console and PC)

– Octopath Traveler (Available from March 25 on Console and PC)

– Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition (Available from March 25 on PC)

– Supraland (Available from March 25 on PC)

– Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Available from March 25 on Console and PC)

Week of March 29:

– Outriders (Available from April 1 on Console)

– Narita Boy (Available from March 30 on Console and PC)

Xbox Series S currently on sale in India

If you are looking to upgrade to a new console or step into the world of console gaming for the first time, the Xbox Series S is a decent choice. The Series S comes with 512GB of onboard storage, out of which you get approximately 380GB of space. You may not be able to store many games but you can enjoy all the latest-gen Xbox benefits, i.e., Quick Resume, Smart Delivery, 2K output, and more. The Xbox Series X is sadly unavailable to buy in India at the moment.