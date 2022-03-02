7 games coming to Xbox Game Pass including Marvel s Guardians of the Galaxy

Microsoft just made a very exciting announcement for its Xbox Game Pass subscribers, revealing that it is adding seven new games to the service this month. This roster includes Far: Changing Tides and Young Souls, both of which will be made available as day-one titles. Apart from these, the company is also adding the much-acclaimed Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for its users to play. Also Read - Russia-Ukraine conflict: How tech companies are helping people in Ukraine

Apart from the major game additions, it has also been announced that the Microsoft Flight Simulator will finally be made available on the Xbox One, along with phones and other devices. The game will also be made available on the Xbox Cloud Gaming service, which is not yet available in India.

Other games being added to Game Pass include Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII, Kentucky Route Zero, and Lawn Mowing Simulator.

The announcement was made via the Xbox Wire blog, along with a list of new DLCs and updates for existing games. The company also took this as a chance to announce the newest Installation and Game Management features for the Xbox PC app.

While the additions might be exciting for many players, the company also broke some bad news stating that on March 15 four games will be bidding goodbye to the service. These games include Nier: Automata, Phogs!, Torchlight 3, and The Surge 2. Before these games are gone, subscribers can decide to get them with a 20 percent discount.

Microsoft has also stated that it will continue to add more games to the service later this month. However, it did not reveal the list of games being added.

Xbox Game Pass is currently available at Rs 489 per month, whereas, the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is currently available at Rs 699 per month.