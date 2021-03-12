Xbox Game Pass adds 20 Bethesda games: Dishonored, Doom, Wolfenstein, Fallout, and more

Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda was finalised just a few days back and the company has now revealed a list of Xbox game pass new games. A total of 20 Bethesda titles will appear in Xbox Game Pass starting March 12, including some of the popular games- Doom, Fallout, and Wolfenstein. Also Read - Microsoft Bethesda acquisition complete; confirms Xbox/PC exclusivity for some games

Some of these games will come with the new FPS Boost feature that uses increased CPU, GPU, and memory of the Xbox consoles to improve the original frame rate of titles. Microsoft cited that 16 out of the 20 titles will be available across Xbox, PC, xCloud, and a handful of these games will benefit from “FPS Boost on Xbox Series X/S.” The company, however, hasn’t specified yet as to which titles will receive this boost. That apart, the availability of these Bethesda titles on XCloud service is good news for mobile users, as they will be able to experience the adventure on the go. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 could launch in April, key specifications revealed: Report

Here are the 20 Bethesda games that are coming to Xbox Game Pass list-

Dishonored

Dishonored 2

Doom

Doom 2

Doom 64

Doom 3

Doom Eternal

Fallout New Vegas

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Prey

Rage 2

The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Evil Within

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein The Old Blood

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Out of these, Morrowind, Oblivion, Fallout: New Vegas will be available through Cloud play for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. In case you don’t have an Xbox Game Pass you can head to https://www.xbox.com/en-IN/xbox-game-pass and select the plan of your preference. The Game Pass membership includes two options- Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Both offer players a chance to try up to 100 titles at no additional cost. The regular Xbox Game Pass costs Rs 489, while the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (includes Xbox Live Gold) comes for Rs 699 a month. Interested users can join for a price as low as Rs 50. Also Read - Microsoft awards around $50000 bounty to Chennai security researcher: Here's the reason

While the Xbox library is growing, the addition of 20 ZeniMax Media titles (from FPS series to old-school survival horror) in the Game Pass seems to be a solid move to take on Sony PS studio. To note, Microsoft finalised a $7.5 billion deal to acquire ZeniMax Media this week. Bethesda will run as a separate entity at Microsoft with its existing leadership. During the announcement Xbox head, Phil Spencer stated that some ‘new titles’ will only be made available on Microsoft’s platform.