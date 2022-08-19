comscore Xbox Game Pass PC list of games for August 2022 revealed: Check complete list
News

Xbox Game Pass for PC brings Quake 4, Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard, more in August

Gaming

Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethseda has opened the gates to a flurry of their classic titles on Game Pass PC

Xbox Game Pass for PC

Xbox Game Pass PC has introduced more games that are coming to PC Game Pass. The new games for PC were announced during the QuakeCon 2022 event which will go on till August 21. Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethseda has opened the gates to a flurry of their classics. Also Read - Microsoft announces new games coming to Xbox Game Pass in August: Check list here

Here are the game that are available on Xbox Game Pass PC Also Read - Eight new games coming to Game Pass for the rest of August

An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire (PC)

The Imperial Battle College lost contact with the Battlespire, an elite training center hidden in Oblivion. An agent sent to investigate discovers the staff dead and the gate back to Tamriel blocked. With the facility under siege by daedra, the only way out is to go deep into darkness. Also Read - Google will soon let you launch cloud games from Search results

Quake 4 (PC)

As part of the elite Rhino Squad, you must spearhead Earth’s military invasion of a hostile alien home world. But, in this desperate war for humanity’s survival against an unrelenting enemy, you may discover that the only way to defeat them… is to become one of them.

Return to Castle Wolfenstein (PC)

World War II rages and nations fall. The Nazis are twisting science and the occult into an army capable of annihilating the Allies once and for all. As US Army Ranger William “B.J.” Blazkowicz, pierce the black heart of the Third Reich and stop them… or die trying

The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard (PC)

Tiber Septim has swept through Tamriel, uniting its squabbling lands by force. Even the mighty Redguards of Hammerfell have come under Imperial control. Cyrus, the legendary Redguard mercenary, leads a rebellion against the Empire.

Wolfenstein 3D (PC)

World War II rages. The Nazis are planning to build an unstoppable, mutant army. On a mission to steal the secret plans, you were captured and imprisoned. Now, a lucky break gives you the chance to escape, but a maze of passages and trigger-happy Nazis stand in your way.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Quake Champions: Champions Pack (PC)

Instantly unlock all Champions with Ultimate Perks! Play with the entire roster of 16 elite champions, each equipped with unique attributes and abilities to fit your playstyle. This Perk requires Quake Champions (available free in the Windows Store) to use.

  Published Date: August 19, 2022 3:26 PM IST

Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under 40,000, Watch video

Independence Day 2022: 5G smartphone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under 25,000 in India

List of Smartphones Made In India 2022

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A, Check Out the First Impressions Video here

