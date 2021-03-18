Xbox Game Pass PC to add EA Play on March 19: Here's what it will bring

Microsoft just announced that it will be rolling out EA Play into its Xbox Game Pass subscription service on March 19 at 2:30 AM IST. This will provide all Xbox Game Pass PC and Ultimate subscribers with access to all the 60+ titles on EA Play along with in-game rewards every month for select titles. The EA Play service includes games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Titanfall 2, entries in the Battlefield franchises and more. Apart from this, under this partnership Star Wars: Squadrons will also launch on the Game Pass for PC and Xbox consoles at the same time. Also Read - Outriders could be coming to Xbox Game Pass, hints company

Xbox users will be able to access the service directly from the in-console game store. However, PC users will first have to download the EA Desktop app and sign in to it with an EA account. Then they will have to link the account to their Xbox account, which has an active Game Pass subscription. This will then redirect them into the Xbox App for PC, from where you can access all of the games.

All Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get access to the EA Play service at no additional cost. However, EA is still earning money with the deal, EA CFO Blake Jorgensen has said "We don't do anything for free. I think the economics work for both of us and that's how we've approached it."

To recall, EA Play was rolled out to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers last year. The service was supposed to launch for PC via the vanilla Game Pass earlier but got delayed at the time. Game Pass Ultimate includes both console and PC versions of the service.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available at Rs 699 per month, whereas, the PC and the console versions of Game Pass are priced at Rs 489 per month each. The Game Pass PC and Ultimate can be purchased for Rs 50 for the first month as a trial via the Microsoft website.