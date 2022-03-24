Xbox Game Pass subscribers can get 3-month free access to Marvel Unlimited: How to avail

Microsoft has been pushing its Xbox Game Pass service heavily, with it providing bundle packages, discounts and more. The company has now announced that all Xbox Game Pass subscribers are now eligible to take advantage of a new perk: three months complimentary subscription to Marvel Unlimited for a limited time. Also Read - Lapsus$ hacking activities likely carried out by teenagers, Microsoft tells users what to do

Marvel Unlimited is a subscription service, which currently hosts over 30,000 digital comics. The service brings in new Marvel comics every week, as early as three months ahead of their hard copy debut. The service can be accessed from a web browser or the mobile app. It is designed for easy reading on phones and tablets. The service also bundles an exclusive selection of digital comics from "top creators".

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can activate the perk until May 31 from inside of the Xbox Perks gallery, which can be found on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S consoles, the Xbox PC app, Xbox Mobile app. The perk is available globally to all Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

The only requirement to take advantage of the perk is that you need to be a new Marvel Unlimited subscriber. After the complimentary subscription period is over, the app will automatically put you on a paid subscription, which is why we recommend that you set a reminder to turn off the service after the trial period ends.

Apart from the Marvel Unlimited subscription perk, Microsoft recently announced that it is offering its Xbox Game Pass subscribers a 30-day free trial perk to the Paramount Plus service, which will allow Game Pass subscribers to watch the new Halo TV series.

In other news, Microsoft recently reduced the prices of its Game Pass and Live Gold services in India. These services now start at Rs 349 per month, making them more accessible to the masses.