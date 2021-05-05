Xbox Game Pass to add FIFA 21, Red Dead Online in May: Details here

Microsoft will be adding FIFA 21, Red Dead Online and more AAA title games to its Xbox Game Pass this month. Apart from this, the company has also stated that it now offers FPS Boost support for 97 games on the Xbox Series X and Series S, many of which are included with Xbox Game Pass and EA Play subscription. Also Read - Microsoft decides to end Adobe Flash support for Windows 10 in July 2021

Starting May 6, FIFA 21 will be included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass PC with EA Play. This will also include EA Play Volta Squad Boost and FUT Season XP Boost. Red Dead Online will be added to the Xbox Game Pass from May 13.

Take note, Red Dead Online is a separate purchase from Red Dead Redemption 2. This allows players to experience the multiplayer modes in the game.

Apart from FIFA 21 and Red Dead Online multiple other games are also coming to the Xbox Game Pass in May. These games include Dragon Quest Builders 2 (May 4), Outlast 2 (May 6), Final Fantasy X/ X-2 HD Remaster (May 13), Just Cause 4: Reloaded (May 13), Steep (May 6), and more.

Games leaving the Xbox Game Pass library include Alan Wake, Final Fantasy IX, Hotline Miami, and more.

In separate news Microsoft via its MajorNelson blog shared that now a total of 97 games support FPS Boost. This latest development brings the addition of 74 new games to the FPS Boost feature.

The FPS Boost feature allows older games from previous platforms to run at higher fps (60fps or 120fps) without requiring changes at the developer level.

The list of new games that support FPS Boost includes Alien Isolation, Assassin’s Creed Unity, Far Cry 5, Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Dirt 4, and more. However, some of these games only support the FPS Boost feature on the Xbox Series X, but not on the Series S. Whereas some of these games like Moto GP20 and Steep support the feature on Xbox Series S and not Series X.