News

Xbox Game Studios announces Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition- Dynasties of India: Check details

Gaming

The upcoming Xbox game Dynasties of India will introduce three new playable civilisations: Bengalis, Dravidians and Gurjaras.

Untitled design - 2022-04-16T121645.569

Image: Xbox

Xbox Game Studios has announced to roll out the third expansion of Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition called Dynasties of India on April 28. This real-time strategy game is now available for pre-order on the company’s official website at a price of Rs 265. Dynasties of India will introduce three new playable civilisations that include Bengalis, Dravidians and Gurjaras. Also Read - Epic Games, Xbox to donate two weeks of Fortnite proceeds for Ukraine relief

According to Xbox, “The Indian civilizations provide a broad range of added content, including nine new units, 15 exciting new single player missions, new buildings and new achievements.” Players will also have to battle their way through three new campaigns spanning across India by uncovering betrayals and reclaiming lands while immersing in the stories of history. They will have the scope of earning 23 new achievements on their Xbox or Steam accounts. Also Read - Xbox looking to host an E3-like gaming event in June 2022: Report

Age of Empires 2 – Dynasties of India: Details of new Xbox game

As mentioned earlier, there will be three civilisations in this edition. In Bengalis civilisations, you will have to a build an economy to fuel the armies of elephants. “The Bengali unique unit is the Ratha, a sturdy chariot that can switch between melee and ranged attack modes”, revealed the developers.

The second civilization is the Dravidians. They focus on  infantry and naval units to seize the control of Indian Ocean trade routes. They use “utilize advanced metallurgy to build one of the wealthiest sea empires of medieval Asia.”

Lastly, the third civilisation is the Gurjaras. As per the developers, the Gurjara units are the Shrivamsha Rider, a speedy cavalry unit that can dodge enemy attacks, and the Chakram Thrower, an infantry unit that unleashes volleys of deadly metal discs.

In addition to this, the upcoming game will also bring three new fully-voiced campaigns for Babur, Devapala, and Rajendra.

  Published Date: April 16, 2022 12:58 PM IST

