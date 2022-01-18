comscore Xbox head says a Sony Game Pass competitor is "inevitable" and "the right answer"
Spencer provided his thoughts on a PlayStation Game Pass competitor calling it "the right answer" in terms of how to get games to players.

ps5

(Image: BGR India)

Sony is currently rumoured to be working on its own PlayStation Gaming subscription service. The upcoming service is currently codenamed Spartacus and will replace PS Now and PS Plus. In a response to this Xbox head, Phil Spencer has stated that a PlayStation competitor for the Game Pass is inevitable. Also Read - Sony PS5 restock: PlayStation 5 pre-orders to begin at 12PM today

During an interview with IGN, Spencer provided his thoughts on a PlayStation Game Pass competitor calling it “the right answer” in terms of how to get games to players. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 3 games show up on PlayStation 5 Store: Project Spartacus launch soon?

“I think the right answer is allowing your customers to play the games they wanna play, where they wanna play them and giving them choice about how they build their library.” He also added, “so when I hear others doing things like Game Pass or coming to PC, it makes sense to me because I think that’s the right answer,” Spencer told IGN. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 first 2022 pre-order today: Tips to book PS5 successfully  

It is rumoured that PlayStation Spartacus will be launching in the Spring. The service launch could happen soon, considering Sony recently started showing older PS3 games on the PlayStation 5 store, thus showing backwards compatibility. It has also been revealed that the company has started pulling PS Now cards from retailers, which is being expected as a service revamp.

If reports are to be believed, Sony’s upcoming Game Pass competitor will offer three tiers of membership. Under the first tier, the company will provide users with all of the benefits of the PS Plus subscription, under the second tier, the company will offer access to PS4 and PS5 games, and under the third tier, it will offer an extended streaming library including the likes of PS1, PS2, PS3, and potentially even PSP games. However, we recommend that you take this news with a pinch of salt, considering that Sony has not confirmed anything about the upcoming service, and we will have to wait and see, what the company actually ends up bringing to the table.

  Published Date: January 18, 2022 2:49 PM IST

