Xbox Live is now Xbox Network and the reason is not surprising

Microsoft has a confusing array of names for its Xbox universe and anyone new to the ecosystem will struggle to understand. After going with simplified names for its latest Xbox consoles, however, Microsoft has now changed the name for its multiplayer online service. The thing that we used to know as Xbox Live is now called Xbox Network. Also Read - Xbox Game Pass brings latest Star Wars title among others: Here’s the complete list

Microsoft has quietly changed the name for Xbox Live to Xbox Network in the beta version of the Xbox dashboard. “’Xbox network’ refers to the underlying Xbox online service, which was updated in the Microsoft Services Agreement,” says Microsoft in a statement to The Verge. “The update from ‘Xbox Live’ to ‘Xbox network’ is intended to distinguish the underlying service from Xbox Live Gold memberships.” Also Read - Microsoft Surface Duo 2 with improved software, camera likely to launch this fall

Xbox Live is now Xbox Network

Despite the name change, Microsoft keeps the name for Xbox Live Gold subscription unchanged. Xbox Live has so far referred to the underlying Xbox service in general ever since its debut 18 years ago. The service, in general, remains unchanged in totality. The Game Pass subscriptions still remain unchanged, complete with the same prices. Also Read - Outriders could be coming to Xbox Game Pass, hints company

Despite the name change, the availability situation of the Xbox consoles remains unchanged. The Xbox Series S and Series X are still available in limited quantities across the world. The Series X, which is the flagship console from Microsoft, is hard to get hands-on even after four months since its first sale happened.

In India, it is the more affordable Xbox Series S console that is readily available. The Series S costs Rs 34,999 and is one of the most affordable ways to enjoy the latest-gen advancements in gaming. It misses out on 4K output but you do get to enjoy fast loading speeds, Quick Resume, and enhanced last-gen games.

Microsoft has kept the prices of its Xbox Game Pass subscription unchanged for India. The standard Game Pass subscription costs Rs 489 per month for both console and PC. The PC pass, however, includes the EA Play subscription while the Console plan misses out on that. Those seeking both EA Play and subscription to Xbox Live Gold need to look at the Game Pass Ultimate plan, which costs Rs 699 per month.

Game Pass subscriptions offer access to over 100 game titles and offer additional discounts while purchasing those titles. Microsoft keeps regularly updating the list with new titles as well as removing older titles.