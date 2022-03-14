comscore Xbox looking to host an E3-like gaming event in June 2022: Report
According to industry insider Jeff Grubb, Microsoft will be hosting an E3 style event sometime in June. He also stated that the show's organizers are talking to publishers to be present and to make presentations.

Phil-Spencer-Xbox-Microsoft

(Representational Image: Microsoft)

Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has announced that its E3 2022 event will be an online exclusive event. A lot of major companies have already dropped out of the event during recent years, and now Microsoft also seems to be getting out and planning its own E3-style showcase for later this year. Also Read - How to uninstall Cortana on a Windows PC in a few simple steps

According to industry insider Jeff Grubb, Microsoft will be hosting an E3 style event sometime in June. He also stated that the show’s organizers are talking to publishers to be present and to make presentations. As of now, not many details regarding the upcoming event have been divulged. Also Read - Microsoft finally brings a new video editor to Windows, but it costs more than Adobe Premiere Pro

Grubb also stated that he will have more details on this soon, and that the company is planning other standalone events in May and or September. Also Read - Activision Blizzard shareholders file lawsuits cite the deal to not be in 'the best interest'

“They’re talking to partners to get big games in there. That is ongoing right now and it’s March, so it’s not like they can change that train or turn that big ship around. They are heading in that direction and they’re going to do something in that timeframe,” said Grubb.

While the company plans for its big showcases, it is partnering with Twitch to hold its ID@Xbox event later this month, where it will be showcasing multiple indie games coming to the platforms (Xbox, PC, and Game Pass). The live stream will be held on March 16 at 10:30 PM IST.

In other news, dataminer Tero Alhonen earlier this month mined details on a new Xbox product codenamed “Keystone”. Alhonen has stressed on the fact that “Keystone” is a product and not an event or a game. Most importantly, “Keystone” is listed directly after two codenames we’ve seen given to Xbox consoles: Durango (Xbox One) and Scarlett (Xbox Series X).

  Published Date: March 14, 2022 5:44 PM IST

Xbox looking to host an E3-like gaming event in June 2022: Report

Gaming

Xbox looking to host an E3-like gaming event in June 2022: Report
Xbox looking to host an E3-like gaming event in June 2022: Report
Gaming
Xbox looking to host an E3-like gaming event in June 2022: Report
Best Sellers